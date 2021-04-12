PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury Board of School Directors is pleased to announce Dr. Thomas Smith as the finalist candidate for the position of Superintendent of Schools for the Pennsbury School District.
The Pennsbury Board of School Directors invites the community members to meet Dr. Thomas Smith, its finalist for superintendent, on Wednesday, April 14 during a community forum to be held at Keller Hall at Pennsbury High School West, 608 S Olds Blvd., Fairless Hills, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The forum will be moderated by Dr. Mark Hoffman, Executive Director of the Bucks County Intermediate Unit.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), applicable to school events, indoor seating capacity is limited to 15 percent of the auditorium capacity. Seating will be available on a first-come, first served basis. If seating limits are reached, individuals will be asked to view the forum via live streaming.
Six-foot social distancing is required at all times while inside the building and all individuals entering the building must wear a face covering.
In order to allow maximum community participation, the event will also be live streamed and recorded. To watch the event via live stream use the following link: https://Go.BucksIU.org/Pennsbury
Community members had an opportunity to submit up to two questions for Dr. Smith during the past week. Bucks IU Executive Director, Dr. Hoffman, has categorized the submitted questions by theme and will ask them directly to Dr. Smith at the forum. The Board has chosen this format in order to ensure that the maximum number of questions can be asked in the time allotted.
Upon being named as the finalist candidate, Dr. Thomas Smith said, “I am very excited to join the Pennsbury School community. Pennsbury has a strong reputation and from the comprehensive interview experience with the Board, I know that we share the same vision of providing a world-class education for Pennsbury students. I look forward to working very hard for the community and partnering with the outstanding staff in Pennsbury to promote student achievement in academics, the arts, activities, and athletics.”
Dr. Smith has worked as a teacher, coach, and at all levels of administration in both small and large school districts. He currently serves as Superintendent at Hopewell Valley Regional School District located in Pennington, NJ. He also teaches graduate-level courses in education.
Dr. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications, two master’s degrees in education from The College of New Jersey, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Seton Hall University. He serves as the president of the Mercer County Administrators Association for the past seven years and was named Mercer County Superintendent of Year in 2018. Dr. Smith’s recent work has focused on social-emotional learning and providing mental health programs for students. His other efforts include improving the cultural competency of staff and students and improving academic opportunities for all students. He lives with his wife and three children in Allentown, NJ.
The Board will consider the appointment of Dr. Smith to the position of Superintendent at its next regularly scheduled school board meeting on Thursday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m., subject to the execution of a mutually acceptable contract of employment.
Once approved by the Board, Dr. Smith is anticipated to begin his service on or before August 1, 2021.