PENNSBURY >> Four district students were honored with LYFT character awards at the May meeting of the Pennsbury School Board.
In conjunction with the district’s ongoing character education initiative, students at the elementary, middle and high school levels are spotlighted each month during the school year for possessing positive character assets.
The awards were announced by school board member Gary Sanderson and Steve Wittekind, pastoral intern at the Faith Presbyterian Church in Fairless Hills, during the school board’s monthly meeting. Faith Presbyterian is sponsoring the LYFT Character Awards, which come with a monetary donation.
For the month of May, students Rowan Mulholland, Navya Patel, Thomas Morris and Sydney Becker were recognized for exemplifying the character trait of “leadership.”
“This award recognizes the recipient as one who demonstrates initiative and motivates others to action,” said Sanderson. “The awardee listens and is supportive of other students and makes decisions jointly when possible. They accept responsibility and maintains a positive attitude, which may inspire others or he\she may lead the charge in organizing events and advocating changes.”
Rowan Mulholland, an 11th grader at Pennsbury High School, was nominated by Frank McSherry, Dave Murphy, and Pete Sienko. They noted that although she is a junior, Rowan has emerged as the team leader for the Pennsbury High School softball team.
She leads exercises and throwing drills. Her teammates wait for her for instruction between innings or to lead them in the team chant. On and off the field, Rowan is a model for younger players and with her guidance, they improve their skills.
Rowan is also a leader in the classroom, maintaining a 4.5 GPA, despite spending six days each week with the softball team.
Thomas Morris, an eighth grader at Charles Boehm Middle School, is May’s winner at the middle school level. He was nominated by Heather Mengert, Anita Quinn, and Debra Diamond.
Tom is Class President and in this role he displays all aspects of leadership. He independently plans, communicates and runs Student Council meetings. He is a good listener and ensures that all members are present and heard. And he has proposed, planned, and run many events during this school year.
Thomas is an inspiration in the classroom. His personality allows him to easily take on leadership roles while working with his peers on problem-based learning opportunities.
Navya Patel, a fourth grader at Fallsington Elementary School, was nominated by Meagan Mauck, Katie Romig, Jenn Cornell, Kristen Cahill, and Principal Vinny DePaola.
In nominating Navya, teachers and administrators said she is a student of great character and a true leader. She holds herself to high expectations and consistently sets a positive example for her peers. She thrives in planning and organizing tasks. And she motivates classmates when they get an answer right and helps them when they get confused.
Whenever there is a problem that needs solving, Navya is the first to offer solutions and strategies to help out.
Also honored at the elementary school level is Sydney Becker, a fifth grader from Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. She was nominated by Jason Miller and Samantha Young.
According to her nominators, Sydney is a leader in academics. She puts forth her best effort in class and always goes above and beyond on assignments. And her work ethic sets an example for her peers.
Within the school community, her positive attitude motivates others, too. As a member of Student Council, Sydney has taken her leadership responsibilities very seriously. She has created numerous videos to promote fundraisers and helped the school give back to the community.
LYFT, an acronym that stands for Lower Makefield, Yardley, Falls and Tullytown, is a volunteer community coalition made up of individuals from all parts of the community to support and strengthen the youth and families of the Pennsbury School District.
Its mission is to create a more positive community environment where youth are safe and can thrive by working to reduce the risks that confront youth such as bullying, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues, school violence and delinquency. The coalition also provides support for parents and recognizes students who demonstrate positive character.
Coalition members include representatives from the Pennsbury School District, local law enforcement, faith communities, civic organizations, local government, business, social services along with parents, youth, healthcare and prevention and treatment professionals.