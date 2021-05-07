PENNSBURY >> Pennsbury High School of Fairless Hills has been voted the winner of this year’s TMA Bucks Teen Driver Safety Video PSA Challenge powered by Comcast!
Pennsbury was voted the winner over six other Bucks County high schools by the Reality student writers of the Bucks County Courier Times & The Intelligencer for the video.
The winning video was put together by seniors Kaitlyn Harbinger and Jeffrey Schaal as well as juniors Andrew Santella and Heather Thomas.
"Despite all of the challenges and restrictions that were in place this year, this group was able to collaborate on this project safely and efficiently,” said Pennsbury High School video production teacher Dan Mahoney. “The thoughtful message is a video reminder to all of us as we start to venture outside again. I'm so impressed and proud that others will be able to see the results of their hard work."
Pennsbury High School, which also was voted the winner in 2016, will now receive a $500 cash grant from TMA Bucks and the PSA will air on Comcast networking.
Other schools that submitted videos in such a challenging year were: Council Rock High School North, New Hope-Solebury High School, Palisades High School, Villa Joseph Marie High School and William Tennent High School.
“This school year was once again a challenging one for so many students and we would like to first and foremost thank each and every school that still found a way to submit a video,” said TMA Bucks executive director Stephen Noll. “Teen driver safety remains an extremely important issue and these schools understand the importance of raising awareness to potentially help save lives. TMA Bucks thanks Comcast and the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intelligencer for continuing to partner with us on this important program.”
As part of the annual Bucks County High School Seatbelt Safety Challenge all participating high schools had the opportunity to produce and submit a 30-second video PSA on teen driver safety.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TMA Bucks was unable to safely and fairly hold the main portion of the Bucks County High School Seatbelt Safety Challenge contest.
“Comcast is proud to sponsor the TMA Bucks Teen Driver Safety Video PSA Challenge as this outstanding and innovative program continues to see students in Bucks County coming together and creatively creating messaging aimed at their peers that can have such a positive impact," says Brian Jeter, Comcast’s director of government affairs.
TMA Bucks is a non-profit transportation management association designed to promote and coordinate travel demand management strategies to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion and serve as a clearinghouse for transportation policies and programs throughout Bucks County. The TMA is membership supported and businesses can learn more about the benefits of membership at tmabucks.com.