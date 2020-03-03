LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Pennsbury High School Environmental Science Club has won Lower Makefield’s 2019 Environmental Stewardship Award.
The award, presented by the township’s Environmental Advisory Council, was announced Feb. 26 by Fred Weiss, the chairman of the township’s board of supervisors.
The EAC introduced the award in 2008 to recognize a group, business or an individual whose accomplishments have contributed positively to the environment and to the Lower Makefield community. The winner is presented with a plaque and a $500 cash award.
“This enterprising group of students, through various fundraising efforts, purchased refillable water bottle stations, which have been placed in strategic locations in the high school,” said Weiss. “This has resulted in a significant decrease in the use of single-use plastic bottles, which are one of the major contaminants in our environment.
“We are very proud of these young adults and along with this award we wish them good luck and smooth sailing in their future endeavors,” said Weiss, who joined EAC chair Jim Bray and the board of supervisors in presenting the award.
On hand to accept the recognition was Devisree Tallapaneni, the president of the club, along with members of the club, club advisor Kristen Realdine and Superintendent of Schools Dr. William Gretzula, who nominated the club for the award.
“As the global environmental crisis becomes more and more relevant, news and images of the devastating effects of climate change and pollution are flooding the media. Pennsbury’s Environmental Club has long acknowledged these problems and has attempted to find viable solutions to combat them,” said Tallapaneni.
In 2017, the club introduced water bottle refill stations at the high school in an effort to reduce the use of plastic bottles. Having fundraised extensively each year since then via bimonthly donut sales, the club has purchased and installed six refill stations at the West campus and two at the East Campus.
To further promote the use of the stations, the club held a contest among C period classes. The contest rewarded the use of refillable bottles and discouraged the use of plastic ones via a point system where the class with the highest points earned a pizza party and the class with least points received reusable straws.
“We have also worked as a club to improve our local community by participating in various clean-ups each year,” said Tallapaneni. “Of particular note are our bi-annual beach sweeps held at Belmar, New Jersey, which is an event open to the entire school.”
This past fall, a substantial number of students worked alongside club members to clean up along the boardwalk and shore, said Tallapaneni.
“The sight of plastic pieces and wrappers strewn across the beach greets us every year, but we do not let that discourage us,” continued Tallapaneni. “If anything, it is a sign that there is still more work to do. And our club knows that this work does not get done simply by waiting for the right opportunity to complete it, but by creating those opportunities ourselves.”
Tallapaneni said the club intends to utilize the stewardship grant to further conduct activities similar to the clean-ups and to pursue its goals.
According to Tallapaneni, the club’s main objective for this year is to introduce water bottle refilling stations to every hallway at Pennsbury High School.
“And for giving us this incredible opportunity to make this goal a reality, we have many we need to thank, said Tallapaneni. “Thank you, Mrs. Becker and Mrs. Steckroat for both your consistent support and for ordering the refill stations for the high school. Thank you also, Mrs. McEachern and Dr. Gretzula, for supporting us and for nominating our club for this grant. And of course, thank you Mrs. Realdine for your continuous help with all our projects and for always encouraging us to strive for bigger goals.
“Finally, thank you to Jim Bray, the Lower Makefield Environmental Advisory Committee, and all of you,” Tallapaneni told the supervisors. “We will put the money towards making our community cleaner and more sustainable.”