FAIRLESS HILLS >> Salley Kehan, a recent graduate of Pennsbury High School, has been selected as the sole recipient of Brainly’s 2020 ‘Power of Parents’ Scholarship for her heartwarming essay about how her single mother has supported her and her two siblings through the quarantine, and she was awarded $2,500 to help pay for college this fall.
Brainly, the world’s largest online learning community, launched the ‘Power of Parents’ Scholarship back in April. To enter, U.S. high school students were asked to write a short essay about some of the biggest sacrifices their parents have made to support them while learning from home amidst the COVID-19 school closures and shift to online learning.
The scholarship recipient Salley wrote about the positive impact her mother Tammy Kehan has had on her and her siblings while helping them cope with the stress of learning from home and the pandemic, as well as how her mom is a school social worker and regularly helps other families in the community too.
In her winning essay entry, Salley wrote. “While my mother has been busy continuing to help families in our community, she has been a huge source of support for me. My mother sits with me when she feels me getting upset with this ‘new normal.’ She doesn’t jump to give me the answers when I’m frustrated, but she helps me learn to be resourceful and helps guide me to ask, search, and find my own solutions.”
Salley applied to several scholarships during her senior year but said this one stood out to her in particular because of everything her mother has done to support her and others in the community during these challenging times. Salley will attend the University of Tampa in the fall where she will major in criminal justice and psychology, and she will use the $2,500 prize to help pay for her college.
Speaking of how her mom has been helping families through the quarantine, Sally said: “She has been delivering food and Chromebooks to needy families during the day and she stops back home to check in with my siblings and me to help us with assignments. Both her job and her children have her working 24 hours a day, but I never see her stressed out or upset with any of her responsibilities.”
Eric Oldfield, Brainly’s Chief Business Officer, said, “As families struggle to make it through these challenging times, it’s heartwarming to hear how parents like Tammy Kehan are helping not only their own kids continue learning but also other kids in the community. We’re big believers in community at Brainly, and when our community is stronger it benefits all of us.”
Brainly received 695 entries for its ‘Power of Parents’ Scholarship, which was open for three weeks and ended on April 30, 2020. For more info, go to https://brainly.com/scholarships/power-of-parents.
About Brainly
Brainly is the world’s largest online learning community, where students and parents get homework and study help from peers and experts. Students from anywhere can ask questions and get step-by-step explanations from others to go from frustration to understanding. The unique opportunity for students to freely ask questions, as well as gain the confidence that comes from helping others, inspires students to learn in a collaborative community that now receives more than 200 million visitors each month. Based in Krakow, Poland, with its US headquarters in New York City, Brainly is currently available in 35 countries. More information about Brainly is available on www.brainly.com.