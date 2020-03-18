FALLSINGTON >> Cindy Hain, the Head Custodian at the Pennwood Middle School in Lower Makefield, has been named a finalist for a nationwide Custodian of the Year contest.
Sponsored by Cintas Corporation, the contest aims to recognize the best-of-the-best in school custodians. Hain is one of 10 finalists from states across the nation competing for a $10,000 cash prize along with $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services for her school.
In addition, the winner’s school will receive a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000.
Hain was nominated by 12 Pennwood Middle School employees for the important role she plays in the school’s day-to-day operations, with the full support of Principal Derek Majikas and Assistant Principal Ryan Kennedy. Cintas identified these Pennwood staff members for submitting tributes to Cindy: Douglas Disbrow, Stacy Kirsh, Anne Zauzig, Mary Hughes, Kelli Voorhees, Michelle Taylor, AniMaria Babel, Colleen Brodbeck, Mary Anne Ritchie, Jessica Berkey, Allyson Kashinsky and Noelle Murphy.
Hain’s biography, based on the submissions and posted by Cintas on the firm’s voting webpage, reads as follows: “Cindy is known for putting a sprinkle of her own personal touches throughout the school. You can tell where Cindy has been not only because the halls sparkle and shine, but because there’s a path of love with all arrows pointing back to her. Cindy helped create a food and clothing pantry within the school so struggling students can gain access to resources they may not have otherwise. In addition to creating a judgment free, nurturing environment, Cindy pulled resources from family and friends to design a fully functioning kitchen for students with autism. Her kindness and compassion resonate deeply with the students and staff and she has become a beacon of Pennwood Middle School.”
The Custodian of the Year Contest is open to custodians of educational facilities of all levels — elementary through college. In its seventh year, the award shines a spotlight on those who work behind the scenes and often go unnoticed.
“Year after year, we are constantly amazed at how much custodians truly impact the students and staff, said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager with Cintas. “We always look forward to this contest to honor those who work so hard year-round to make schools a safe, healthy, clean place for children to learn.”
To cast your vote for Cindy Hain, and to read more about the other nine finalists, visit https://www.custodianoftheyear.com/custodian-of-the-year/
Voting will close Friday, April 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.