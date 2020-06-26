FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School District is actively planning various options for educating students when schools reopen in the fall.
Two teams of stakeholders have been developing the district’s Health and Safety Plan and the Continuity of Education Plan. Both will require board approval, which will be sought at the next action meeting to be held virtually on July 16.
To further assist the planning process, the teams would like to consider community input. A brief survey has been constructed, and it would be greatly appreciated if families could complete it no later than July 5 when the survey closes.
Please note that responses to demographic questions about your child will remain confidential, and the data collected in the survey will be used for planning purposes only. No family will be held accountable for any of the responses provided.