Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.