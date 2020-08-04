PENNSBURY >> Under a Continuity of Education plan adopted by the school board on July 30, students and teachers will return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 8 under a full remote learning model and would have a choice of moving to a hybrid option in early October.
In a series of motions, the school board adopted, for the most part, the administration’s recommendation of beginning school in a virtual model and then, depending upon COVID-19 infection rates and other factors, offering parents a choice between a hybrid model or continuing in a virtual learning model beginning Oct. 5.
At the start of the nearly five hour meeting, School Board President TR Kannan apologized to the community for the decisions the board was about to make.
“We’re not going to be choosing an option that everyone will be happy with,” he said. “That’s because there is no perfect solution as we are no longer in a perfect world. We are in a pandemic right now.
“There’s been a lot of interest in these plans and I know the last several days have been stressful for the administration, parents, the students and our teachers. I want to thank you all for hanging in there,” he said. “I know the board has also been struggling. I know if I say let’s go all virtual I know I’m going to be wrong because I’m not thinking about the working parent or child with an IEP and the child who does not learn well online. If I give everyone a hybrid option I’ll still be wrong because I’m increasing the chance of students and staff getting infected. And if we open five days, then I’d be breaking all the CDC guidelines.”
Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula prefaced the administration’s recommendation on the health and safety of its students and staff.
“People are extremely worried about the health and safety of our students and staff and rightfully so,” he said. “It has to be our number one priority. If the number of cases were going down instead of up we might consider that full remote and that hybrid model (to start the year). But when I’m seeing many of our neighbors delaying the hybrid I think it’s because of data like this.”
Under the hybrid model, students would attend school in person either on a Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday schedule and participate in remote instruction (a combination of synchronous and asynchronous opportunities) on Fridays and on their days at home.
“This plan reduces the number of students obviously in classrooms, hallways and on buses,” said Gretzula. “And it ensures meaningful connections remain between teachers and students. I know that’s a large concern for our parents and students regarding mental health and the importance of human connection.”
Students would sit at desks spaced six feet apart and facing forward. And at the elementary level mask breaks would be incorporated into the school day where students would be taken outside, spread apart and be allowed to take their masks off.
Teachers will manage content delivery by using developmentally-appropriate learning management platforms, including Google Classroom at the Elementary level and Canvas at the middle and high school levels.
Pennsbury’s Director of Secondary Education Dr. Theresa Ricci noted that one important aspect of in-school classroom time would be the opportunity for hands-on learning, including science labs, that can’t be done effectively in an online module.
“From my perspective and I think from the perspective of many of our teachers, the best possible instruction happens during school time,” said Ricci. “That’s why we’re looking at a hybrid model to bring students in and have that opportunity to be in front of their teacher ... That is where students can get access to the best possible instruction.”
Just like the hybrid model, under the full remote learning option instruction will be led by a Pennsbury teacher and would include a blend of synchronous and asynchronous opportunities using the Pennsbury curriculum.
“We designed the full remote learning plan with the idea that there are families who don’t feel safe sending their children back,” said Gretzula. “We absolutely don’t want them to abandon Pennsbury and go to a cyber charter. Clearly what we heard is that they wanted Pennsbury curricula taught by Pennsbury teachers,” he said, citing a survey done of district parents.
Gretzula also noted that the full remote option gives the district the flexibility to shift all students online in cases of emergencies and school closures.
“Because we’re using the Pennsbury curriculum, it gives more flexibility for students to be successful moving in and out each option,” he said.
The superintendent also said parents would be given an opportunity to move their children from hybrid to full remote and when possible from full remote to hybrid for the second semester.
The board did make one change to the administration’s continuity plan, voting to offer an in school option to district students with Chapter 14 and 15 IEPs beginning with the first day of school on September 5.
The administration had not recommended the move, but said it would work to carry out the board’s directive if that was its decision.
Board members felt strongly about providing IEP students who especially need one-on-one help or might not be able to sit in front of a screen without help the opportunity to chose an in-school option.
Gretzula pointed to the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, which will be opening the school year virtually and not opening up until Oct. 19 with its program. “The concern is many of the students with the most complex needs do require close proximity of the adults to guide them - hand over hand activities, etc. - so it raises that health and safety concern,” said Gretzula.
In other action, the board adopted a health and safety plan for its schools that includes a schedule of aggressive cleaning and ventilation, promoting and expecting good hand cleaning hygiene, making hand sanitizer available in classroom, on buses and in common areas, encouraging student and staff to use water bottles from home, arranging classroom furniture to face forward when possible, spacing students at a minimum of 6 feet per CDC guidance, revising procedures for arrival, dismissal, passing time, lunch, etc., and using communal spaces only as social distance allows.
The plan also provides bus transportation with a maximum of two to seat and encouraging families to transport if possible; training students and staff to self-monitor with a checklist; face coverings required for all staff unless qualifying for an exception; students must wear face coverings within 6 feet unless qualifying for an exception; and if the state order is lifted, face coverings will be encouraged but optional for staff and students except in hallways and on District transportation.