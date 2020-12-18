FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School Board on Dec. 17 filled a vacancy on the board with the appointment of former school director Linda Palsky.
Palsky, who served on the board from 1999 to 2021, will replace Region 3 board member Christian Schwartz who submitted his resignation to the board in November. Palsky will fill out Schwartz's term, which expires in November 2021.
During her 12 years of service on the board, Palsky took many leadership roles, including President, Vice President, and Chairperson of multiple Board Committees. She was actively involved in employee contract negotiations, facilities renovations, and two Superintendent searches.
Palsky is a 41-year resident of Lower Makefield and the parent of three Pennsbury High School graduates.
Dr. William Gretzula, Pennsbury Superintendent, stated, “On behalf of the administrative team, we look forward to partnering with Ms. Palsky, as well as the entire Board, to successfully accomplish the District’s ongoing goals and strategies.”
