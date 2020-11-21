PENNSBURY >> The school board on Nov. 19 officially accepted the resignation of member Christian Schwartz. The Lower Makefield resident has served on the board since December 2015 as a region three representative.
During his tenure on the board Schwartz contributed his services, time and expertise to the Bucks County Technical High School Joint Board Committee, the school board’s facilities, policy, transportation and charter school committees, in addition to serving as the board liaison to Lower Makefield Township.
While serving as the Pennsbury representative to the Bucks County Technical High School Joint Board Committee – one of his alma maters – he was elected first and second vice president, served on the budget committee, and advocated for changes to the Articles of Agreement to stabilize the annual district contributions to the operations budget, bringing about increases in Pennsbury enrollments that filled every allotted space and generated a wait list.
Schwartz also was elected by his fellow school directors to provide leadership and service as assistant secretary and vice president of the board and he worked with the board and the administration to move the district forward through five years of strategic planning while containing costs in an efficient manner.
In addition, together with his board colleagues, he approved the rollout and implementation of the Chromebook 1:1 initiative, and he collaborated with fellow board members and administrators to oversee extensive building renovations at Pennwood Middle School in addition to upgrading security measures district-wide.
Schwartz also participated in the hiring of a project manager, architects, engineers, and contractors in conjunction with multiple building upgrades. He also supported a district-wide facilities usage study and
he advocated for various district initiatives related to promoting mental health and wellness among Pennsbury students and supported increases in school counseling personnel.
Schwartz also participated on the interview teams for more than 25 new district hires ranging from Superintendent and cabinet-level positions to building principals, assistant principals, interim administrators, and interns, and he supported the school board during successful employee contract negotiations during his five years of service.
“(Christian) has fulfilled his responsibilities with courage, conviction, honor, and loyalty to Pennsbury, and his regard for the importance of education of all students, and for the work of the board, has been reflected in his efforts as a school director,” reads a resolution unanimously passed by the board.
“We the members of the Pennsbury Board of School Directors and the communities we represent, are pleased to acknowledge his contributions to education and to commend his service to this school district” and that he be “formally recognized with true appreciation and that best wishes be extended to him for all of his future endeavors.”
In other action at its Nov. 19 meeting, the board unanimously accepted the donation of a desk chair from Judy Archibald and a Ross R319 Scholastic Xylophone from Susan and Steve Deutsch “with great appreciation.”
“It’s good to see people are donating their instruments to our program,” said board President TR Kannan.
The board also approved a change to its health and safety plan regarding masking.
Students will no longer be permitted to wear neck gators in place of a mask and teachers and students who wear face shields will now also need to wear a mask to protect against spread.