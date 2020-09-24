FALLSINGTON >> A Reopen the Pennsbury Schools rally takes place beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 in front of the Pennsbury Administration Building, 134 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington 19054
"We need as many parents, students and Pennsbury taxpayers to come together to protest online/distance learning as the only option for our children until Feb. 2," according to organizers.
"We demand an answer to what metrics must be met to reopen the school for in-person instruction and services. Pennsbury students deserve access to in-person instruction and services in their school buildings now."