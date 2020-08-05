YARDLEY >> The Pennsylvania American Water has announced the start of construction on major capital investments in its Yardley system. The cost of these projects is approximately $24 million and will enhance water quality and help continue to provide reliable water service for area residents and businesses.
At the Yardley water treatment plant, the company will install an ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection system to add another highly effective layer of protection against viruses and bacteria that could be present in surface water sources. This water treatment upgrade complies with new Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regulations and will help to further reduce chlorine-resistant pathogens and microorganisms.
“These UV upgrades add yet another level of protection for the health, safety, and peace of mind of our Yardley customers,” said Chris Abruzzo, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Pennsylvania American Water. “We remain focused on producing high quality drinking water and addressing emerging issues with the addition of this state-of-the-art water treatment process.”
The company will also build two structures on the property to house new chemical feed and pre-treatment systems. These upgrades will include activated carbon and liquid ammonia and chlorine feed systems to replace the current gas ammonia and chlorine systems, an improvement that is safer for employees and the community. Existing pre-treatment equipment will be replaced with more efficient systems to improve the settling process, and energy-efficient upgrades will be made to the treatment plant’s HVAC and control room.
The project will cost approximately $24 million and construction should conclude by the end of 2020 with all systems in operation by the end of 2021.
The below ground pump station at the intersection of Quarry and Dolington roads will be replaced with an above ground structure that will provide a safer work environment for employees and more reliable service for customers. The project cost is $840,000 and should be completed by the end of 2020.
Pennsylvania American Water’s Yardley water treatment plant provides drinking water to nearly 13,000 homes and businesses in Lower Makefield Township, Yardley Borough, and portions of Falls Township. Customers will receive information about these upcoming important water infrastructure upgrade projects in their August water bills.