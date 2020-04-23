FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Bucks Gymnastics Center II on Lower Morrisville Road in Falls Township is closing its doors as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.
In a FaceBook posting, the operators wrote, "After 39 years, we are so saddened to inform you that due to the Corona virus shutdown, we will be closing our facility.
"Through the years, so many people have been a part of our business, from staff members, recreational and competitive gymnasts, preschool, summer camp, birthday parties, open gym and back in the day, sleepovers, Girl Scouts ... the list could on and on!
"We thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and support through the years. We never thought that we would be closing under these conditions.
"Thanks for the memories"
In less than two hours, the posting had received more than 100 comments, all lamenting the closing of the facility and many praising the operators.
"This is absolutely devastating!! Thank you for the 36 years of memories," wrote Courtney Parmer Suppin. "I enjoyed being a competitive gymnast, coach and gymnastics parent at Bucks. Also, many thanks to Jim who was the best boss I ever had and is an all around great person!"
Wrote one parent, "This is heartbreaking. My Olivia loved going to gymnastics classes at Bucks Gym. When we moved from the area, she never had the love of going to the gym like she did at Bucks Gym. I’m sorry to hear the news, hopefully you will be able to persevere after the shut down. Best of luck to all of the coaches, teachers, and staff."
Another wrote, "Omg - this is so sad - is there anything we can do to keep it open? Go Fund Me Page? Fundraisers? This gym is the best, the instructors phenomenal - we need to keep this going."
The Bucks Gynastics Center was founded in 1981 to provide beneficial skills for children of all ages and a foundation for all sports. It was known for its recreational and competitive gymnastics, cheerleading, Peanut Gallery Preschool, birthday parties, open gym, family nights, Summer Swim and Gym Camp.