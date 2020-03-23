LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Spring has arrived with all of its beauty and color. And no where is it more evident than in our local parks, green spaces and in our own backyards.
Along the historic Delaware Canal, which stretches from Easton to Bristol, patches of yellow, white and green now dot the landscape, with the dancing daffodil adding a smattering of color to a still wintry-brown landscape.
The sights and sounds of spring are alive, from the sounds of a woodpecker hollowing out its home to a graceful Great Blue Heron, its stunning wing span evident as it suddenly takes flight.
During this time of uncertainty, spring offers the promise of renewal - a fresh, new beginning beckoning us outdoors to enjoy the simple pleasures of nature.
Go ahead. Step outside. Soak in the rays of the early spring sun and bathe in the warmer temperatures of the season. And let the stresses of life melt away.
Right now we all need to feel a refreshing spring breeze, the warmth of the sun on our face and know that the promise of renewal is just a matter of time.
The Delaware Canal State Park, operated by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is among the state parks closed through the end of April. The public, however, is still be able to access the towpath for passive and dispersed recreation.
“During the past week we’ve seen many people hiking trails and heading to the outdoors as a way to get exercise and relieve stress,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We remind everyone that it’s OK to go outside, but we should still be practicing social distancing to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This means we should spread out for outdoor activities – if you visit a public place and the parking lot or trailhead is crowded, try another spot, or head back to your neighborhood to take a walk if that’s possible,” Dunn said.
The best advice to slow the spread of the coronavirus is to stay home. If you are looking to be outdoors, stay as close to home as possible including your backyard, neighborhood, or local park or trail unless they are crowded (check first to make sure they are open, as some local parks are closed).