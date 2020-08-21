CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Around 8:15 a.m. on August 14 police responded to a Warner Way residence for the report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. The vehicle’s driver side mirror was broken, air was let out of a tire, and a door was scratched.
RETAIL THEFT >> At approximately 1 p.m. on August 14 police responded to Ace Hardware for the report of a retail theft that occurred five minutes prior. A male subject stole a Milwaukee Quik-Lok Drill Chuck Extension and drove away in a white Outlander. The total value of loss was $20.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> At approximately 1:45 p.m. on August 14 police responded to a Burgundy Lane residence for the report of an attempted theft from vehicle. The resident reported that his surveillance camera recorded an individual entering his vehicle on August 12 just before 4 a.m. and then running away. Nothing was reported as stolen.
FRAUD >> Around 2:30 p.m. on August 13 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The resident explained that there was a fraudulent purchase in the amount of $370 on her debit card. The bank refunded the money and requested a police report.
CITED >> Shortly before 4:15 p.m. on August 13 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Tri-Axle Dump Truck for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. A small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence, and the operator was issued citations.
THEFT >> At approximately 5:15 p.m. on August 13 police responded to a Washington Crossing Road residence for the report of a theft that occurred around 4 pm. A subject stole several tools from the inside of the victim’s open garage and stole a wallet from the victim’s car. The total value of loss was approximately $2,725 and the investigation is ongoing.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Around 9:30 p.m. on August 13 patrol was dispatched to the area of the Newtown Skate Park for a noise complaint involving loud music. Upon arrival, patrol observed several cars parked in the lot of Bed Bath & Beyond. Occupants of one vehicle had a speaker playing loud music, and the music ceased as patrol spoke to them.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> While on routine patrol around 11 p.m. on August 13, an officer observed a juvenile male laying in the main entrance drive of Council Rock North High School. Upon contact with the subject, the officer determined that the juvenile was under the influence. An ambulance transported the juvenile to Saint Mary Medical Center for treatment, and a parent was contacted and also informed that a citation was issued for public drunkenness.
RETAIL THEFT >> At 7:30 p.m. on August 15 patrol was dispatched to the 7-11 for a retail theft that occurred about ten minutes prior. It was reported that a white male with brown hair, wearing a dark mask and dark hat, stole a pack of cigarettes and left in a gold-colored Toyota Camry.
FIREWORKS >> Around 8:45 p.m. on August 15 patrol was dispatched to the area of Manor Road for two reports of fireworks. Police made contact with the responsible homeowner, who explained that he was having a party and would stop setting off the fireworks.
CITED >> While conducting a patrol check at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 15 in the area of 140 Terry Drive, the officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the back lot. The officer made contact with two occupants, and suspected marijuana was discovered and seized. Both occupants were issued citations as a result.
FIREWORKS >> Around 10:45 p.m. on August 15 patrol was dispatched for the report of fireworks coming from the area of Cypress Place and Monterey Place. The area was checked with negative results.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At 10:30 p.m. on August 16 a motorist contacted police to report criminal mischief to his car. He explained that someone in a black BMW threw an egg at the front of his car by the entrance to Tanner’s Lawn and Snow Equipment. VEHICLE COMPLAINT >> At approximately 1 a.m. on August 17 patrol was dispatched to the area of Rose Bank Winery for the report of a dark grey GMC truck swerving in the roadway. The area was checked with negative results.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 6:15 p.m. on August 17 to report a fraud. She reported that she was contacted and then sent two checks under the guise of an employment opportunity. She was instructed to take a portion of the money from each check and to send the rest to another location. The resident was suspicious and took the checks to the bank. The bank confirmed that the checks were fraudulent.
CITED >> At approximately 9:30 a.m. on August 18 police conducted a traffic stop on Swamp Road at Pennswood Drive on the operator of a silver Mercedes Benz for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the driver, the officer detected the strong odor of marijuana. A small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized, and citations were issued as a result.
SCAM >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police on August 18 to report an IRS scam. A caller posed as a revenue officer calling with the IRS and attempted to obtain the resident’s primary checking account number for his business. The resident then received a suspicious letter in the mail which indicated that employees and managers would be contacted by that individual for interviews. Police advised the resident to contact the IRS directly to confirm that the attempted fraud was not a genuine IRS agent.
FIREWORKS >> Around 11:45 p.m. on August 18 patrol responded to the area of Parkview Way for the report of fireworks. Patrol checked the area with negative results.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol around 12 a.m. on August 19, an officer observed a suspicious occupied vehicle in the parking lot of 140 Terry Drive. The officer made contact with the two occupants, and advised them that they were not permitted to be there, on private property, since all of the businesses were closed. They understood and left the area.
SCREAMING AND CURSING >> At approximately 12 p.m. on August 19 patrol was dispatched to the area of the Promenade for the report of a male subject screaming and cursing while he walked. On scene, officers did not observe anyone acting disorderly.
FRAUD >> Just before 12:30 p.m. on August 19 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report fraudulent charges on her daughter’s bank account. The total value was approximately $1,395.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE >> Around 9 p.m. on August 19 police responded to a Leslie Place residence for the report of a suspicious occurrence. The resident found his sliding door cracked open. The resident searched his home and the surrounding area but did not see anyone. Nothing was reported as missing, and police found no signs of entry. The family was advised that patrols would be in the area and to contact police if there was any suspicious activity present.
ARREST >> At approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 19 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue Audi for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of South State Street. Upon contact with the driver, 29-year-old Faheem Walee Hopkins of Philadelphia the officer determined that there was an active warrant for Hopkins’ arrest out of Norristown Police Department. Hopkins was arrested and transferred into Norristown Police Department’s custody.
FRAUD >> At 1:30 p.m. on August 20 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. Someone attempted to open a bank account in her name with personal information that included her social security number. An investigation was initiated by the bank, and the resident was advised to report the matter to all major credit agencies.