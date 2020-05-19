FALLS TOWNSHIP >> With an eye on creating new jobs and expanding industry in Falls Township, the Falls Township Board of Supervisors on May 18 granted land development approval for two projects at the former US Steel property.
The board voted unanimously for both land development projects, which would yield dozens of new jobs in Falls Township.
Conshohocken-based MM Metals USA, LLC is creating a “new operation, new entity” on a 3.738-acre lot leased from US Steel, according to attorney Michael Meginniss of Begley, Carlin and Mandio. Once operational, the company would employ 60 to 70 new employees, Meginniss said.
Plans call for construction of a 27,694-square-foot industrial land development, consisting of a 2,844-square-foot office/laboratory and workshop building; a 15,120-square-foot building with silos, a substation and a cooling water/heat exchanger for the manufacturing of ferrochrome; and a 10,000-square-foot building for aluminum.
MM Metals would operate around the clock, but would not have overnight truck storage, loud noise, or impacts on water or air, according to Meginniss, who spoke during the Supervisors’ virtual meeting. The company would be handling aluminum scrap, lime, and ferrochrome primarily, he said and would not be working with radioactive or contaminated material.
“We did go through the EPA process. We were approved,” Meginniss said. “There was no negative impact from an environmental standpoint and no loud noises on site.”
Ferrochrome, a type of alloy between chromium and iron, is used in jet engines, according to Meginniss. The Department of Defense keeps 30,000 tons of ferrochrome in stockpile, he said, adding that MM Metals will produce 18,000 tons annually. Once the Falls operation is open, the company would be the “only domestic producer of this material,” he said.
“You’re the only domestic manufacturer and you’re going to be right here in Falls Township,” Supervisor Chairman Jeff Dence said.
In addition to the preliminary and final land development approval for MM Metals, the Supervisors voted in favor of an amended land development for Gelest Realty, Inc. to construct a 550-square-foot accessory building on a 6.972-acre parcel situated in the New Ford Mill Industrial Park.
Meginniss said the addition would allow for the increase in manufacturing capabilities as the company “assists in the fighting” of COVID-19. The building would not cause an increase in traffic, he said.