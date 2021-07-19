YARDLEY BOROUGH >> After missing a year due to the pandemic, Music On Main returns to downtown Yardley with a shortened season, but packed with plenty of tunes.
The series begins on Saturday, July 31 and continues every Saturday through Sept. 4 at Buttonwood Plaza located next to Firehouse Cycles and across the street from the Vault on South Main Street.
The lineup of musicians will bring an eclectic vibe to downtown Yardley this summer with everything from blues to hot jazz and everything in between including folk, swing and the Latin American and Caribbean sounds.
The series opens July 31 with a free outdoor performance by the Peter V Blues Train.
After a long hiatus from the music scene, lead guitar man and vocalist Peter Veteska formed the original Peter V Blues Train in late 2013.
In 2015 the band released its first album, “Peter V Blues Train.” In 2016, they followed up with another release, “On Track.” That was the same year Peter was inducted into the New York Blues Hall of Fame.
While playing venues like the legendary B.B. King’s in New York City and festivals throughout the tri-state area in 2017, the band released its third recording, “Running Out of Time,” which reached RMR’s Top 10 and garnered glowing reviews from around the world, as well as a feature article in Big City Rhythm and Blues magazine.
“Shaken But Not Deterred,” released in 2018, peaked at Number 3 on RMR. Between 2018 and 2019 Peter V Blues Train had two albums in the Top 100 RMR contemporary blues category and charted in 14 countries worldwide.
Peter, along with Blues Train drummer Alex D’Agnese and bass player Coo Mo Jhee, began work on the band’s fifth music project in 2019, while performing as far north as Rockland, Maine and as far south as Brooksville, Fla. as one of “Camping With The Blues” Festival’s featured acts.
Music on Main continues on August 7 with Magdaliz and Her Latin Ensemble Crisol. They will be performing folk and traditional music from Latin America and the Caribbean.
Magdaliz and CRISOL, Spanish for melting pot, is dedicated to the interpretation of a variety of folk and traditional music genres from throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (e.g. Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, and other places).
On August 14 Jim Day and the Fish Fry will perform Zydeco and New Orleans music and on August 21 The Lewis Brothers will bring the sound of Bluegrass to the streets of Yardley.
The series wraps up with concerts on Aug. 28 featuring Eco Del Sur performing Andean and Latin folk music and Sept. 4 with Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society performing hot jazz, Roaring 20s, New Orleans and Swing.
The concerts take place on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Bring your own chair and order take out food from one of Yardley’s eclectic eateries, including Burritos, La La Lobster, the Vault, Vince’s Pizza, the Continental and others.
The series is presented by Experience Yardley, a nonprofit dedicated to marketing and promoting Yardley Borough as a destination for dining, shopping, events and residential living.
Looking ahead, Experience Yardley has announced that plans to bring larger than life ducks to Yardley Borough!
Experience Yardley’s latest place-making project will capitalize on the town’s love affair with ducks by placing six temporary five feet long, four feet tall by two feet wide mallard-shaped fiberglass ducks at key locations in the business district.
The nonprofit group is currently lining up sponsors and solidifying locations for the ducks, which will be painted by juried artists before being put on public display.
“Our intention is to improve the quality of life for our residents, to use these place-making events to attract people to the borough and to ultimately increase the economic impact on our businesses,” said David Appelbaum, president of Experience Yardley.
Watch for more information about The Yardley Duck Walk coming soon to the Experience Yardley Facebook page. For details and to see what all the quacking is about, visit Facebook or experienceyardley.com.
The Yardley Duck Walk is part of the organization’s placemaking projects, which launched in 2020 with the creation of the Greetings from Yardley mural at Buttonwood Plaza