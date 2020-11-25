Arrest/DUI Suspension/Warrant >> On Nov. 17 Robert Voran, age 52, was arrested during a traffic stop for Driving Under the Influence, Suspension and an outstanding Warrant from Bucks County. He was released to the Bucks County Sheriff’s Deputies. Incident occurred at E. Bridge Street and N. Delmorr Avenue.
Attempted Theft >> On Nov. 17 an attempt was made to steal an Amazon package from a front porch on N. Pennsylvania Avenue. The package was recovered by the home owner. Suspect described as Hispanic female, thin build wearing a purple shirt and black pants.
Arrest/Criminal Attempt/Theft from Motor Vehicle >> On Nov. 18 a 16 year old male juvenile was arrested for Criminal Attempt and Theft from a Motor Vehicle. Police said the juvenile attempted to enter several vehicles along the 200 block of W. Franklin Street. The juvenile was processed and released to his parent.
Arrest >> Benny Talley, age 57, was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and public intoxication at the 7-11 on S. Pennsylvania Avenue.
Theft >> On Nov. 21 a Curt Pintle hitch was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Green Street. Value: $350.