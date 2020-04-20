Arrest/Trespassing >> On April 7 Michael Cullen, age 33, was arrested for trespassing and loitering on private property on April 6 in the 800 block of Renard Lane.
Arrest/Theft/Retail Theft >> On April 7 Natalia Griffin, age 41, was arrested for stealing a package of two Traktor Discs (valued at $45.86) from a front porch on the 200 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue. She also was in possession of a package of alcohol wipes (value: $4.86) taken from the 300 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Also recovered were eight boxes of Butterfinger Bites, four bottles of Ajax dish soap and four bags of Twix Minis (value $16) stolen from the Dollar Tree on E. Trenton Avenue.
Thefts >> On April 9 a 22-inch Husquavarna self-propelled push mower was reported stolen near a rear garage (value: $400) and on April 13 an orange hand truck with solid wheels (value: $20) was stolen from the porch at the same address in the 100 block of N. Delmorr Avenue.
Theft from Motor Vehicle >> On Apirl 10 a purse was reported stolen from a vehicle while its owner was returning a cart at the Giant grocery store at 833 W. Trenton Avenue. Stolen were a few credit cards and $40 in cash.
Arrest/Harassment >> On April 12 Nicholas Obenschain, age 31, was cited and Tara Drobeck, age 30, will receive a citation in the mail for harassment after domestic dispute that occurred in the 1100 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue.
Arrest/Warrant >> On April 12 Robert Dopson, age 47, was arrested on a warrant from Buck’s County Sheriff’s Office for failure to pay child support.
Arrest/Public Drunkeness >> On April 12 Christian Rigby, age 53, was cited for Public Drunkenness for an incident that occurred on W. Trenton and Stockham Avenue.
Theft >> On April 13 an unknown person stole 30-35 gallons of diesel fuel from a tri-axle dump truck on April 10 in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue. Value: $150.