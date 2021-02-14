FRAUD >> On Jan. 27 police investigated a fraudulent email from “Amazon” for delivery of a computer. The victim contacted the phone number on the email and the “representative” asked the victim to log onto his computer and gave the victim directions that allowed the “representative” access to his computer. The representative also said he deposited $14,000 into the victim’s bank account and for the victim to go to the bank and wire $12,500 to Thailand. The incident occurred in the 100 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue.
ARREST (DRUG POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) >> On Jan. 28 Jason Palmer, age 45, was arrested for drug possession and paraphernalia following a traffic stop on W. Trenton Avenue. He was released pending a summons.
ARREST (WARRANT AND DRUG POSSESSION) >> On Jan. 30 Eric Stewart, age 36, was arrested for a warrant from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and drug possession following a pedestrian stop on Anderson and Baker Avenues. He was sent to Bucks County Prison.
ARREST (WARRANT) >> On Jan. 30 Christopher Betha, age 43, was arrested for a warrant from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on the 600 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue. He was sent to Bucks County Prison.
WARRANT >> On Jan. 30 a warrant was issued for Steven Mullings, age 28, for Simple Assault and other charges for an incident that occurred on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
WARRANT >> On Feb. 1 a warrant was issued for Rashawn Picott, age31, for Simple Assault for an incident that occurred on the 400 block of Plaza Boulevard.
ARREST (DRUG POSSESSION) >> On Feb. 1 Izimm Kershaw, age 21, was arrested for drug possession during a traffic accident on the 100 block of E. Trenton Avenue and Crown Street. He was released pending summons.
ARREST (PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS) >> On Feb. 5 Michael Sanders, age 28, will be cited for public drunkenness for an incident that occurred on the 600 block of Crown Street.
ARREST (PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS) >> On Feb. 5 Deborah Boucher, age 50, was cited for public drunkenness after police were called several times throughout the night. Incidents occurred on the 300 block of Woodland Avenue.
ARREST (DUI) >> On Feb. 7 Damian Harris, age 48, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence for a traffic accident that occurred on the 300 block of E. Bridge Street. He was released pending a summons.
ARREST (WARRANT) >> On Feb. 8 Tyler Perry, age 20, was taken into custody on a warrant for assault on N. Pennsylvania Avenue for an incident that occurred on Jan. 21 He was processed and released.
RETAIL THEFT >> On Feb. 8 a shopping cart full of items was reported stolen from the Giant Food Store on W. Trenton Avenue on Feb. 6. Value: $323.84.