ARREST/VEHICLE THEFT >> On April 21 Sasha St. Clair, age 27, was arrested during a traffic stop at E. Trenton and S. Delmorr Avenues for stealing a vehicle on April 19. Found in the vehicle was drug paraphernalia and items stolen moments earlier from the Dollar Tree on E. Trenton Avenue. Value: $19.
ATTEMPTED THEFT >> On April 22 police were called for an attempted theft of a package from a porch in the 300 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue. The female dropped the package and walked off. The suspect is described as a black female wearing a blue mask and dark color coat.
ARREST/THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE >> On April 23 Zaire Silver, age 19, was arrested for stealing a pair of Air Jordan sneakers from a GMC Envoy in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. After fleeing on foot, Silver was caught and held until police arrived. During this incident, residents heard shots fired. Jonathan Cosme, age 23, will be cited for discharge of a firearm. Value: $200.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> On April 23 police received a report that approximately $10 in change and bills was stolen from an unlocked 2015 Buick overnight on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
WARRANT FOR RETAIL THEFT >> On April 23 a warrant was issued for Denise Nixon, age 50, for an incident of retail theft at Giant Grocery Store on E. Trenton Avenue.
ARREST/THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> On April 26 Gregory Scheerer, age 42, was arrested for breaking into a GMC Acadia and stealing a phone charging cable. The owner heard a car alarm go off and saw Scheerer inside his vehicle. The owner and his friend ran to the vehicle and held the doors closed until police arrived. The incident occurred in the 300 block of Plaza Boulevard. Value: $30.