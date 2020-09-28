ARREST >> On Sept. 8 Kevin Pope, age 34, allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle by force from a parking lot of the Morrisville Shopping Center. On Sept. 9 the Morrisville Police Department was contacted by the South Amboy Police Department that they had Pope in custody and he had been sent to prison for a Fugitive from Justice Warrant.
ARREST >> On Sept. 10 Sabre Gilliard, 23, was cited for Criminal Mischief for damage to a motor vehicle during an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Plaza Boulevard.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> On Sept. 12 Issac Martinez-Garcia, 33, was cited for Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness for an incident that occurred on S. Pennsylvania Avenue.
ROBBERY >> On Sept. 12 a meeting was set up on Baker and Coleman Avenues to buy a Blue Dodge Avenger from an ad on a website. After test driving the vehicle, the family decided not to purchase the vehicle. One of the black males then pulled out a gun demanding everything the family had, but only got a wallet, miscellaneous cards and $140 cash. One of the suspects is described as a black male, 18-22 years of age, thin build, tall and wearing a black tank top and dark colored pants and the second suspect is described as a black male, heavy set wearing a grey/yellow shirt.
RETAIL THEFT >> On Sept. 13 police received a report that someone attempted to steal beverages from the Giant Food Store on W. Trenton Avenue but was stopped at the door where the items were left in the cart. The suspect is described as an Asian woman who got into a Hyundai Elantra and left the parking lot turning south on Plaza Boulevard. Value of merchandise: $182.02.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> On Sept. 13 Torwon Wonokay, 41, and Kiryl Pkhakadze, 34, were cited for Disorderly Conduct during a physical altercation that occurred on the 300 block of Plaza Boulevard.
ARREST >> On Sept. 14 police were called to the Colonia Garden Apartments on the 400 block of Plaza Boulevard. During the investigation Malik Kidd, 26, was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property (vehicle reported stolen from Manchester Township, New Jersey), Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute, and False ID.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On Sept. 14 Sabre Gilliard, 23, was cited for Criminal Mischief for damage to a motor vehicle during an incident that occurred on the 400 block of Plaza Boulevard.
WARRANTS ISSUED >> On Sept. 15, after DNA hits from burglaries that occurred in the 400 block of Osborne Avenue and the 100 block of Chelton Avenue in February 2018, two Warrants were issued for Brandon Ingram, 36.
ARREST >> On Sept. 16 Ingrid Laporte, 40, was arrested for Theft and Receiving Stolen Property after stealing a bicycle in the 100 block of N. Delmorr Avenue. After confronted by the owner, Laporte dropped the bicycle.
THEFT >> On Sept. 17 police received a report that 80 lbs. of copper and $600 worth of coil was stolen from a fenced-in backyard in the 800 block of Rennard Lane. Value: $1,000.
DUI ARREST >> On Sept. 18 Lerssy Rivas-Gonzalez, 31, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and related offenses after a disable vehicle call on Route 1 Highway.
WARRANT ARREST >> On Sept. 19 Maurice Maxwell, 30, was arrested during a traffic stop on the unit block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue for an outstanding warrant from Philadelphia. Maxwell was released to the custody of Philadelphia Sheriffs.
DUI ARREST >> On Sept. 20 Leonard White, 61, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence after a traffic stop at the intersection of S. Delmorr Avenue and Moreau Street.
THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE >> On Sept. 21 police received a report of a stolen wallet and cash from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight in the 500 block of Carlisle Drive. Value: $35.