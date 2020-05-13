ARREST/THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE >> On April 28 Brian Petrino, age 42, was arrested for stealing an orange Acetron Code Scanner from a blue van parked on the 500 block of Woodland Avenue and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Value: $75.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> On May 5 James Appenzeller, age 55, was cited for Disorderly Conduct for an incident that occurred at 833 W. Trenton Avenue.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> On May 7 a resident returned home to find her front door forced open in the 100 block of Robertson Avenue. Northing was reported stolen.
RETAIL THEFT >> On May 8 police received a report of stolen candy from the Dollar Tree on E. Trenton Avenue. An employee, who followed suspect toward Calhoun Street Bridge, was able to recover the stolen candy. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans and a surgical mask. Value $30.
THEFT >> On May 8 police received a report that three hanging flower baskets, three begonia baskets and two sheppard hooks were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 600 block of N. Lafayette Avenue between May 7 at 3:30 p.m. and May 8 at 7:30 a.m. Value: $100.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> On May 10 Karon Griffin, age 35, was cited for Disorderly Conduct for an incident that occurred in the 100 block of E. Maple Avenue.