Arrest/Loitering/False ID/Trespassing >> On August 26 Jill Otten-Beck, age 50, was arrested for loitering and prowling at night, false identification and trespassing at a residence in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Theft >> On August 26 a package containing a camera tripod was reported stolen from a resident’s home in the 200 block of E. Palmer Street. Value: $6.12.
Arrest/Harassment >> On August 27 James Appenzeller, age 56, was cited for harassment for an incident on E. Palmer Street.
Arrest/Narcotics >> On August 27 Aaron Koroly, age 33, was arrested for Drug Possession and Paraphernalia after a traffic stop at the Routes 1 Highway and 32 split.
Arrest/Retail Theft >> On August 28 Hector Gonzalez Jr., age 31, was arrested for stealing Tide Pods from the Giant Food Store in the 800 block of W. Trenton Avenue. Value: $61.71
Arrest/Harassment >> On August 28 Jeton Shkembi, age 20, was cited for harassment during a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Woodland Avenue.
Theft >> On August 30 a 29 inch Schimo men’s mountain bicycle and a purple duffle bag containing six sets of car keys and PA Vehicle Titles were reported stolen from a storage pod on a property at Wright and Anderson avenues. Value: $600.
Arrest/False Report >> On August 30 Tyree Horne, age 35, was summonsed for making a false report to police during a traffic accident at Park Avenue and E. Bridge Street.
Arrest/Criminal Mischief >> On August 31 a 16 year old male juvenile was cited for Criminal Mischief to an automobile during an incident in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.
Arrest/Thefts >> On August 31 packages were reported stolen from the 30 block of Harper Avenue (roof-mounted cross bars for motor vehicle, Value: $64) and the 500 block of Doloro Drive (AC condenser for motor vehicle, Value: $68.51). Cameras in the area show a black male dressed in khaki pants and purple shirt with long dreadlocks driving a silver sedan. On Sept. 1 Leon Ross, age 33, was arrested for the thefts.