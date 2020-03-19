MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Police responded to an alarm activation at DA Motors at 444 South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 18 at about 12:39 a.m.
Upon arrival police found that the front door to the business was forced open.
After review of surveillance cameras, police found that two black men, mid- to late 20s wearing all black clothing, attempted to force open the front door at 12:33 a.m.
Police said one of the men had a large crowbar and was wearing all black with black shoes as he attempted to force open the door. The other man standing watch was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with white draw strings, white logo on left breast, black pants and white and black Jordan basketball shoes.
Both of the men came from and exited to Green Street. An alarm activation scared them away and no entry was made.
Further investigation through obtained video in the area shows a silver mini-van, possibly an Oldsmobile Silhouette, turn onto Green Street from South Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 12:25 a.m. The vehicle then parked on the north side of Green Street and the two men exited the vehicle while the driver waited in the vehicle.
After several minutes the two men returned from the attempted burglary at DA Motors and the vehicle left the area toward Washington Street.