MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> During a special meeting on July 13, the Morrisville Borough Council voted unanimously to appoint Judith Danko as its borough manager.
Danko, who has been working as community development director for Kutztown Borough in Berks County since Oct. 2019, will begin her new duties in August. She replaces Scott Mitchell who passed away from cancer earlier this year.
The council also unanimously approved an employment agreement with Danko, but did not publicly disclose the terms of the agreement, including salary and the length of the appointment.
Danko, a Lehigh Valley resident, comes to Morrisville having served as borough manager in Slatington Borough from 2017 to 2018, Freemansburg Borough from 1993 to 2002 and again from 2011 to 2016 and Bath Borough from Dec. 2002 to May 2010.
She is a graduate of DeSales University, the Northampton Community College and the Lehigh Carbon Community College with degrees in Business Administration and Management.
Following the death of Scott Mitchell in February, the borough contracted with municipal management consultant David Woglom of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College to search for a new manager.
After receiving a number of resumes, Borough Council put in countless hours narrowing down its choices and then conducting interviews with its finalists, according to borough solicitor Randal Flager.
“No one knew any of the candidates. It was a completely open process and Council is confident it has the best person,” said Flager. “They did a great job and they are bringing a woman on board with enormous experience, strength and vision for the borough.”