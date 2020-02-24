PENNSBURY >> The gym inside Pennsbury High School West rocked for eight hours on Saturday as more than 250 students danced “For The Kids.”
And when the music stopped playing, students throughout the district had raised a whopping $72,879.98 in support of the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.
And that doesn’t include proceeds from at least two elementary school Mini-THONs to be held in April and June.
“Just being able to see our hard work come up in that one number is awesome,” said PHS junior and Mini-THON overall chair Carissa Van Veen. “This is not just a dance,” she continued. “This is making a real difference in the lives of children and students fighting pediatric cancer. And to know that we’re also funding the research makes it that much more special.”
Van Veen is active in numerous groups and organizations at Pennsbury, but the Mini-THON she said is one of the best for the outcomes it achieves.
“We’re not raising money to build a new gym or something. We’re impacting people’s lives,” said Van Veen. “And to know I’m helping people my age who are fighting cancer is just awesome.”
Throughout the event, which took place the same weekend as Penn State’s THON in State College, the energy level on the dance floor was through the roof, said Van Veen.
Putting a human face on their efforts, throughout the Mini-THON the student dancers were introduced to a child or student who had either survived or lost their battle with pediatric cancer. Friends and family members spoke to the dancers about their loved ones, the support they received from Four Diamonds and the impact it has had on their lives.
“Hearing other people come and share their experiences, it lifts our spirits and lets us know why we are dancing,” said Van Veen.
The Mini-Thon - the sixth hosted by Pennsbury - surpassed last year’s tally of $64,624.10 sending a thunderous roar through the gym during the “big reveal’ at the conclusion of the Mini-THON.
This year, students from throughout the district again participated in THON, with the three middle schools and five of the district’s elementary schools holding their own Mini-THONs, contributing their proceeds to the grand total.
A group of elementary school students representing Quarry Hill, Edgewood and Makefield hand-delivered a check for $21,828 to the high school with a note saying, “For the Kids ... From the Kids.”
“It’s a great cause,” said faculty adviser Meaghan Cappelloni, who has assisted with the event for the past six years and has seen the grand total blossom to more than $200,000. “Today makes all the hard work they put in really payoff,” she said.
“While certainly everything we’re doing is for a great cause, for the students it’s also developing a lot of skills that they will use throughout their lives,” she added. “I’m really proud of them for doing such a great job.”
Modeled after the Penn State Dance Marathon, “Four Diamonds Mini-THONs” originated in 1993 and empower students to learn about event management and philanthropy by joining in the fight against pediatric cancer.
Last year, more than 200 schools including Pennsbury held Mini-THONs and raised a combined $5.5 million for Four Diamonds.
The Four Diamonds mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children being treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research.
Throughout the school year, organizers of the Pennsbury Mini-THON inspired the student body to get involved and participate in fundraising events.