YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The deteriorating wooden Mary Yardley Footbridge is on track to be replaced with a long-lasting, site-sensitive metal bridge sometime in June, if not before.
During her bi-monthly project update, borough engineer Liz Colletti reported at the March 2 council meeting that the next step will be to secure the required permits for the project from the state.
Once the permits are secured, Colletti said she will be asking the borough council to put the project out for bid with construction conservatively scheduled for sometime in June.
“I’m hoping that by the end of March we will have all of our permits,” said Colletti. “If we can do construction in June, that would be great. That was our conservative schedule that we created not knowing how long it would take to receive our permits.”
Once the work begins, Colletti estimates it will take about three weeks to complete, beginning with the removal of the existing bridge, remediation of the site and hoisting the newly-built prefabricated span into place with a crane.
Colletti said there are no plans to dewater the canal for the project. “We would be putting in a temporary coffer dam to deal with the foundation on one side and pump the water around,” she said.
In the meantime, public fundraising efforts are continuing in the borough to help pay for the project, which is estimated to cost between $186,000 and $225,000.
The Friends of the Mary Yardley Footbridge, in partnership with the borough and the Friends of the Delaware Canal, launched a public fundraising campaign in July to help replace the deteriorating Footbridge, which spans the Delaware Canal in the Rivermawr section of town.
The group is now gearing up for a spring campaign push to close any potential funding gap and to bring the project home.
To date, the Friends of the Mary Yardley Footbridge have raised a combined $40,000 in corporate and private donations.
Under the public portion of its campaign, the first $35,000 raised from private, individual donations will be matched - dollar-for-dollar - by an anonymous borough donor.
In addition, the borough has set aside $70,000 in its budget to pay for the project. And another $40,000 in state grant funding has been allocated for the bridge replacement project.
Colletti has also submitted an application for funding to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission through its trails grant program. That application included letters of support from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which maintains and the Friends of the Delaware Canal.
“That would be great if that came in,” said Councilman John McCann, who also leads the Friends of the Mary Yardley Footbridge. “If we hear back about that grant in the next couple of weeks, we can firm up a number and we’ll be ready to go and make up whatever deficit we needed.”
The original metal body footbridge was built more than a century ago and named for Mary Yardley, the adjacent property owner who granted a public easement from North Main Street to access the bridge.
The footbridge and bridge path were used to connect Main Street and the Rivermawr neighborhood, providing access to a trolley line that ran along North Main Street.
Back in those days, Rivermawr was a summer retreat for people looking to escape the urban environment of the early 1900s. At that time, automobiles were a luxury, so many residents relied on the trolley and the railroad as their primary means of transportation.
After more than 70 years of use, the metal footbridge was replaced in the 1980s by a wooden span, which has deteriorated and now needs to be replaced.
The current 40-year-old foot bridge is primarily used for recreational purposes, providing access to the canal towpath for cycling, walking, running, fishing and dog walking.
As the northern-most bridge in the Borough, it connects residents to the town’s restaurants, shopping, and Yardley events, such as Harvest Day, Canal-O-Ween, Music on Main, and the Christmas and Memorial Day parades.
The footbridge also is an important alternate means of emergency access in the event of flooding in the river neighborhoods.
During the back-to-back floods in 2004, 2005 and 2006, residents and first responders used the bridge frequently as an access and escape route to the flooded areas.
Donations toward the bridge project can be made online at fodc.org/yardley-footbridge or they can be sent to the Friends of the Delaware Canal, 145 South Main Street, New Hope 18938 (c/o the Mary Yardley Footbridge).
In other news, the Borough is moving forward with the next phase of the North Main Street sidewalk project.
“We’re hoping to start construction in the summer going into the fall. That’s the ideal,” borough engineer Liz Colletti told council on March 2. “It will obviously depend upon permits, but right now the highway occupancy permit process is going very smoothly compared to phase one. The only other time restriction would be with regard to some of the grants we applied for.”
The project will extend the walkway northward from Wayfaring Drive to 136 North Main Street where it will tie into the public easement for the Mary Yardley Footbridge. A handicapped ramp will be included across from Cold Spring Avenue.
Physical construction of the project is expected to take about two weeks to complete, although survey crews would be on the scene for about a month.
In other business, council approved special event permits for the following activities: the Yardley Friends Flea Market, traditionally held on the second Saturday in September, and the Memorial Mile and 5K held in May.