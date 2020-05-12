FALLS TOWNSHIP >> On May 12 just before noon, a therapist called 911 to report that a man under care was in room 330 at the Red Roof Inn located at 3100 Cabot Boulevard, Falls Township, and was threatening suicide.
The man, identified as Blaize Foley, 23, of Levittown, was on the phone with the therapist and stated he was armed and would fire upon anyone who approached the door, said Falls PD Lt. Nelson Whitney.
Responding Falls Township Police Department (FTPD) officers sealed off the area and activated the Bucks County South Central Emergency Response Team.
Foley stated he was armed with a .22 caliber rifle.
Crisis negotiators worked with the therapist and Foley and brought the incident to a successful conclusion in approximately three hours when Foley surrendered peacefully.
The incident resulted in part of Oxford Valley Road being closed to traffic at the time. The roadway is now open. The incident is still under investigation.
Lt. Whitney thanked surrounding police departments for their help, including Bensalem Township, Bristol Township, Bristol Borough, Morrisville Borough, Lower Makefield and Middletown Township. Lt. Whitney also thanked the Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad, the Falls Township Fire Marshall’s office and the Fire Police from Fairless Hills Fire Company and Falls Township Fire Company #1.