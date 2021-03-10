LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Nine Girl Scouts from the Sandy Run Unit earned Gold and Silver Awards during 2020 by helping to make the world a better place.
Three earned their Gold Award while six earned the silver award. All the girls will be honored at upcoming council-wide ceremonies.
Earning one of the Girl Scouts’ highest awards challenges girls to be their best and develop, plan and implement a "Take Action" project.
The Gold Award, open only to Girl Scouts in high school, is the most prestigious and most difficult to earn award for girls in the world and requires a minimum of 80 hours to complete.
The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette (6th-8th grade) can earn and requires a minimum of 50 hours to complete.
***
Grace Burke, a 2020 graduate of Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2044, earned her Gold Award by completing a project focused on advocating for service animals' and handlers' rights. Grace plans to attend Temple University in the fall of 2021. Grace filmed, edited, and published a series of four educational (but fun) videos on her YouTube channel that educate the public about service dogs. Grace gives the viewers tips she learned along the way when she was searching for her prospective service dog in training. Grace hopes that if you are interested in learning more about service dogs, you will search for "Golden Irish SD" on YouTube! In earning her Gold Award, Grace completed the Trifecta, earning all three of Girl Scout’s highest awards – Bronze, Silver, and Gold!
***
Jessica McNeely, a 2020 graduate of Pennsbury High School, earned her Gold Award as an independent Girl Scout. In earning her Gold Award, Jessica completed the Trifecta, earning all three of Girl Scout’s highest awards – Bronze, Silver, and Gold!
***
Josie Stephens, a 2020 graduate of Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2044, earned her Gold Award by completing a project aimed at increasing awareness about Tourette Syndrome. Josie currently attends Arizona State University. Josie wrote a children’s story about Tourette Syndrome and created a program to teach children in elementary school about Tourette Syndrome. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Josie held virtual informational sessions focused on teaching children about Tourette Syndrome and answering their questions. In earning her Gold Award, Josie completed the Trifecta, earning all three of Girl Scout’s highest awards – Bronze, Silver, and Gold!
***
Lillian Eliason, a ninth grader at Nazareth Academy High School and a member of Troop 21363, earned her Silver Award by completing a project focused on increasing STEM access for elementary school students during the COVID19 pandemic. Lillian identified that many elementary school students have had a difficult time adjusting to virtual learning. Lillian and her team created a Google Classroom for math review centered towards the 1st-6th grade curriculum with videos, crafts, and review problems on various math topics. Math has always been Lillian’s favorite subject and she hopes that her project helps students who need extra review and gets them interested math and other STEM fields! If you would like to join Lillian’s Google classroom, you can use the code: 34jum4d.
***
Erin Flatley, a ninth grader at Villa Joseph Marie High School and a member of Troop 21363, earned her Silver Award by completing a project focused on inspiring the visitors of local parks in Yardley and Lower Makefield Township. Erin and her team built "Rocks of Hope" gardens that contained rocks painted with inspirational messages. These gardens are located in Five Mile Woods, the Memorial Garden of Reflection, and at the entrance of the Nature Trails near the Lower Makefield Township Library. Erin also scattered additional painted rocks around the park trails for people to look at as they enjoy the fresh air. Visitors of the parks are encouraged to take a rock home or to make one and bring it back to the garden. Erin hopes that her project lifts the spirits of her community during this tough time.
***
Juliet Labrecque, an eighth grader at Pennwood Middle School and a member of Troop 21327, earned her Silver Award by completing a project benefiting Sunrise Assisted Living in Yardley, PA. Juliet and her team made 200 face masks. The face masks were sewn and fit according to people’s face size and needs. Juliet made the face masks during the first couple of months of the COVID19 pandemic when there was significant need in the community. The masks were donated to Sunrise Assisted Living for use by residents and visitors. Juliet hopes that her masks helped to keep members of her community safe.
***
Kelly Larr, a ninth grader at Conwell Egan Catholic High School and a member of Troop 21363, earned her Silver Award by completing a project benefiting the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter. Kelly and her team made 17 no-sew blankets and collected LeapFrogs and other educational toys for the children at the shelter. Kelly learned that many children were not able to attend school in person because of COVID19. The LeapFrogs that Kelly collected allowed children to get back some of the learning time that they missed. Kelly hopes that young children can learn basic numbers, shapes, letters, and more while also having fun.
***
Sophia Marthaler, a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2105, earned her Silver Award by completing a project benefiting the Women’s Animal Center in Bensalem, PA. Sophia and her team assembled dog toys and made tote bags out of t-shirts. Sophia provided new dog parents with a tote bag containing a dog toy and instructions on how to make their own dog toys. Sophia, an animal lover, hopes that her dog toys bring boundless joy to dogs and helps pet owners enjoy time with their new pets.
***
Colette Pugliese, a ninth grader at the George School and a member of Troop 2105, earned her Silver Award by completing a project benefiting Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown. Colette and her team made 200 face masks. Colette made the face masks during the first couple of months of the COVID19 pandemic when there was significant need in the community. The masks were donated to Doylestown Hospital for use by the frontline workers who were struggling with a face mask shortage. Colette also created a set of instructions to teach others in her community how to make face masks. Colette hopes that her masks helped to keep workers at Doylestown Hospital safe.