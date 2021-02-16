LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Makefield Highlands Golf Club is upping its game for 2021.
In a move to create more excitement on the golf course, the Board of Supervisors gave its golf management company the go ahead to reallocate budget dollars to invest in two new technologies - Toptracer, to enhance its driving range experience, and Fairway IQ, to improve the pace of play.
Toptracer is what its name implies. It traces the golf ball on a mobile app or large video screen as the ball is launched through the air by the player.
At the Highlands, three covered practice stalls would be available for rental at its driving range.
“It’s almost like a video game concept where you can actually, on a monitor, play a host of different games,” said Mike Attara, President of Spirit Golf Management, which operates Makefield Highlands for the township.
The Virtual Golf mode allows golfers to play the world’s most iconic golf courses, like Pebble Beach. The Warm Up mode analyzes multiple data points, including ball speed, launch angle, distance and more.
Other game modes include closest to pin (take aim at the flagstick), points game (score points based on accuracy and distance), long drive (find out who can hit the ball farthest), approach challenge (take aim for the pin) and some games for the kids, like Go Fish.
“Millennials love it. They love the practice,” said Attara. “The instructors love it because they can use it with their students. It adds a lot of value all the way across the board. And it’s kind of what’s out there right now. It’s what’s exciting about golf.
“We’re seeing a lot of growth with the Millennial age group. This will create the opportunity to attract more,” he said.
In addition, Attara said a mobile app can be used for the rest of the driving range in addition to out on the turf.
The app offers a TV Mode that lets users record and share videos of their shots, complete with stats and a trace; a My Practice Mode that lets users store shot data over time; a Prevision mode, which rewards users for length and accuracy; and the Long Drive mode in which users can trace the distance of their shot.
“Folks who want to know their distances, their clubs, the ball flight and what’s going on this is a great add on for them to use,” said Attara. “Whether you’re on any of our mats or on the turf the mobile unit also works. You have the option to use that as well.”
Toptracer will cost about $32,000 to implement, but Attara said right off the bat they could see a $55,000 increase in fees from the new technology, offsetting the initial investment and beginning to generate revenue for the course.
“Some of the case studies show that we should be looking at about 30 percent increase, or about $100,000,” said Attara.
In addition, the supervisors approved the purchase of Fairway IQ, a GPS unit that will be placed in the golf carts. It is designed to improve pace of play and control while saving on labor cost.
“It gives us the opportunity to know where our golf carts are to manage pace of play,” said Attara. “The trick with managing pace of play is knowing where people are and if there’s a bottleneck to catch it early because if it continues and you have a slow group then the rest of the course gets backed up. The challenge is always to catch them early and to make adjustments quickly so the course runs smoothly throughout the day. We do that now with marshals.”
The new technology will allow the course to dispatch its golf professionals. “When the golf staff engages with them they tend to pay more attention than to the marshals in getting them to move along.”
Flow is a real key in operating a good pace to play course, said Attara. “This technology allows us to create that flow and avoid bottlenecks. It also cut time. And anytime you can cut time people are happy.”
Fairway IQ will cost the course $7500 the first year, including the GPS units, and $3250 annually after that.
“There’s a pretty good return on investment. We will see about a $10,000 annual reduction in some of our labor,” said Attara. “It makes us more efficient and it gives us a chance to use our golf professionals to be that person to communicate with that golfer and just create a better experience all the way around and maybe sell some more rounds at the same time.”
The capital investments, Attara told the supervisors, will give the course a chance to “stay on top of the market by giving us better tools to do that and finding new ways to generate income.”
Attara said he expects both new technologies to be in place as early as April or the first of May at the latest.
Supervisor John Lewis asked that Attara return to the board later this year with a report on the return on investment with both technologies.
“I’d like to know six or eight months from now if this hit the targets or didn’t,” said Lewis.”We should have a good sense four or five months in whether it’s generating revenue and whether the GPS has improved play.”
According to Attara, the new technology will only bolster the Audubon-certified course, which he said is already a highly-desired local golf destination.
“A great design is where it all starts. There was a lot of foresight on the design by Rick Jacobson. Two things stand out - the bunkering is spectacular and the vistas are amazing,” said Attara. “It’s a very beautiful golf course to play.
“But also the yardage plays into that,” adds Attara. “Being 5,000 to 7,000 yards gives a lot of options for every skill level. It’s been a fan favorite for a lot of years for a lot of people from all different levels of play.”
In 2016, the course was named the club of the year by the Pennsylvania Golf Course Owners. It was also ranked ninth among Pennsylvania’s public golf courses. And its driving range has been a very busy, popular place among golfers ranking nationally every year since 2013.
The course has also been the two time host for the US Open qualifiers. And it has hosted the Junior AM Qualifier.