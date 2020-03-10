2nd Saturday Yardley #LuckyYardley Offers A Pre-St. Pat’s Mix of Experiences and Specials at Yardley Businesses and Organizations on March 14th
YARDLEY >> Downtown Yardley is going green for St. Patrick’s Day and 2nd Saturday.
With a #LuckyYardley theme supported by Visit Bucks County and run by Experience Yardley, the pre-St. Patty’s Day fun takes place on Saturday, March 14.
Between 8 a.m. and midnight, 20 downtown Yardley businesses and the Yardley Historical Association will be sharing a variety of specials, experiences, entertainment and winter-themed activities, including live music, food and drink specials, sales, treats, giveaways, a free workshop on creating your own luck and an open house.
Participating businesses and organizations include Appletini Photography, Burritos Yardley, Canal Street Grille, Capt’n Chucky’s Crab Cake Co., Commonplace Reader, Continental Tavern, Cramer’s Bakery, Express Nails, Firehouse Cycles, Giana Rose Couture, Grist Mill Fitness, The Hemp Oil Store, Red House, Remedy Personal Training, Vault Brewing Co., Witt Pilates, Yardley General/The Cellar, Yardley Historical Association, Yardley Ice House, and Ye Olde Yardley Florist.
The full schedule of the #LuckyYardley 2nd Saturday Yardley event can be found at 2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook and the list of participants is on posters throughout downtown Yardley, but check with each business or organization for all of the details.
2nd Saturday Yardley, run by the all-volunteer non-profit Experience Yardley organization, started in November 2017 and has occurred every month since then. See experienceyardley.com for the full roster of programs and activities for the year.
The schedule of events includes cool things all day long and into the night:
● Grist Mill Fitness: 8AM-Noon, Come to a free class between 8-9 a.m. or pop in all morning and enter your email to win a free week of classes and chat with us to get more info! If you can’t make it in feel free to email colleen@gristmillfitness.com to be entered into the drawing!
● Cramer Bakery: 8AM-8PM, Offering a free #Lucky Shamrock Sugar Cookie to the first 100 customers who mention 2nd Saturday Yardley or #LuckyYardley!
● Bizzaro Chiropractic: 9AM-Noon, Be Lucky and Be Healthy. Try Zyto for free to see what you might be missing to stay healthy. And enjoy 15 percent off supplements to boost your immune system. We’ll be providing tips for staying healthy, too!
● Witt Pilates: 9AM-1PM, Open House - The luck of the Irish is sure to be with you at Witt Pilates as all who attend get 1 free week of unlimited classes.
● Firehouse Cycles: 9AM-5PM, Our Get Green Sale: 20% off any green biking apparel or green accessory. 5% off any green bike under $1,000 and 10% off any green bike over $1,000.
● The Hemp Oil Store: 10AM-6PM, We’ll be giving out samples of our newest product Canna Fizz infused Soda and Seltzer. Stop by for a try!
● Appletini Photography: 11AM-1PM, Come on over for a free shamrock cupcake and one #LuckyYardley winner will find the “golden” cupcake with a prize of a $100 gift card for our photographic services!
● Remedy Personal Training: 11AM-12:15PM, Free “Make Your Own Luck” workshop. This is not an exercise class, it will be a relaxing workshop focusing on fostering your own luck. The workshop is open to everyone, you do not have to be a client at Remedy to attend, bring a friend!!
● Giana Rose Couture: 11AM-5PM, Get Lucky - enter our in-store raffle for a chance to win a prize!
● Burritos Yardley: 11AM-9PM, Tour of Mexico 3-Course Specials with a free margarita - Enjoy all of your favorite flavors without the flight!
● Canal Street Grille: 11AM-9PM, Try your luck - roll the dice for snake eyes and win a free appetizer when you eat in!
● Capt’n Chucky’s Crab Cake Co., Yardley: 12-2PM, Stop by for Soup Sample Saturday to try some of our yummy soups!
● Express Nails: 12PM-5PM, Get your nails done, enter to win a prize, and enjoy some local baked goods and wine all afternoon -how #lucky is that!
● Ye Olde Yardley Florist: 12-6PM, our special - 20% off all green giftware & chocolates!
● Yardley Ice House: 12-10PM, Come out to celebrate Opening Day 2020! We will be full on Irish for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, offering Irish-themed water ice flavors and also giving out free green sprinkles on all weekend long. Just ask!
● Commonplace Reader Yardley: 1PM-3PM, 2nd Saturday #LuckyRainbow necklace making activity for children. 3-5PM Local Author Event. There will be magic all day long at Commonplace Reader - read a book and discover a new world! (11AM-9PM)
● Yardley Historical Society: It's your lucky day! On March 14th, we're having a Book Take. Come to the Old Library by Lake Afton and take as many books from our designated shelves as you like! 1-4PM
● Experience Yardley: 4-5PM at 15. S. Main St. Take a spin on the #LuckyYardley wheel! You could win a t-shirt, or even a Yardley Farmers Market Gift Certificate!
● Yardley General /The Cellar: 5-11PM, #Lucky Green Cocktail drink specials!
● Vault Brewing Co.: 7PM-9PM, Live Music with Tammy Hyunh Trio; great food and beer all day!
● Continental Tavern: 11AM-Closing, Some "lucky" customers will get gift bags with some swag in them; 9PM-Midnight, Live Irish Music with Righteous Jolly ! The porch heaters are fired up for outdoor dining all day, too, if needed!