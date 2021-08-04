LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Lower Makefield-Yardley Republican Committee has voted to endorse Lower Makefield businessman Pirooz Abir to replace Fatu Markey on the ballot as the second candidate for Region 1 Pennsbury School Board Director.
Pirooz joins Republican primary election winner Victoria Czechowski as one of two Republican candidates who will appear on the November 2nd general election ballot for the two open Pennsbury school board seats in Region 1.
“With Pirooz Abir joining Victoria Czechowski, we have a dynamic ticket in Region 1 that seeks to break up the failed model of single-party rule on the Pennsbury School Board," said Peter Lachance, chair of the Lower Makefield-Yardley Republican Committee. "The all-Democrat school board has subjected our community to secrecy in government, needless tax increases, employee civil rights lawsuits, a contentious curriculum initiative, and national shame due to the incumbents’ disdain for citizens’ First Amendment rights during public comment periods. On top of all that, news stories circulate that Pennsbury may be part of an FBI investigation. Enough is enough! The public is ready for change.
"Pirooz is highly regarded as an industry thought leader," said Lachance. "He brings more than 30 years of information technology industry experience to the table. His objective, analytical nature is exactly what the Pennsbury community needs."
“I’m honored to have Pirooz join me as our party’s co-nominee for Region 1 School Board Director," saidsaid running mate Victoria Czechowski. "Pirooz has spent his life uniting others behind shared goals to succeed in the face of great adversity. I am confident that together, Pirooz and I will build a Pennsbury that lives up to the high standards our community has for our district.”
Pirooz Abir co-founded his own business out of his Lower Makefield garage, which grew to 170 team members and continues to thrive 28 years later. He holds a Master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society.
Pirooz and his wife have raised three Pennsbury students and they’ve lived in Lower Makefield Township for more than 30 years.