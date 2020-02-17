LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The township is moving forward with plans to construct a pair of mini-roundabouts as a temporary fix to the Sandy Run Road detour, which has frustrated local residents for the past three years.
At its Feb. 4 meeting, the supervisors voted unanimously to solicit requests for proposals from engineering firms to develop preliminary design standards for the concept.
In December, the township’s traffic engineer, Joseph Fiocco from SAFE Highway Engineering LLC of Trevose, outlined details of the project, which would reopen Sandy Run Road to right turns in and right turns out at Sandy Run and Edgewood Roads.
In addition, two mini-roundabouts would be built - one at Schuyler Drive and one at Mill Road - that would allow Sandy Run traffic to double back without having to take a two mile detour or make an illegal u-turn.
Fiocco estimated that engineering and construction of the roundabouts and the barriers at about $540,000, considerably cheaper than a previous engineering plan that called for shifting the Sandy Run Road intersection to the west.
“The approach to this is novel and I am impressed by it,” said Supervisor John Lewis. “And I hope that it passes muster as it moves forward.”
In addition to allowing Sandy Run Road traffic to double back, Fiocco said the roundabouts hopefully will act as a traffic calming measure and slow traffic down to 25 mph - the minimum speed needed to allow traffic to safely make left turns in and out of Sandy Run Road at Edgewood.
“If we get that speed down to 25 we could consider this a permanent solution,” said Fiocco.
The goal, said Township Manager Kurt Ferguson, is to have construction of the project completed in the fall and Sandy Run reopened by the end of the year.
During public comment, Sandy Run Road resident Patty Piech asked whether making a left turn out of Sandy Run is still the ultimate goal.
“At this point that’s not a given,” said Ferguson. “It’s certainly a goal. The interim measure of right in and right out does not exclude a more permanent solution. We either have to solve the site distance issue or the speed issue,” he explained.
“If we are able to pinch speeds down hitting 25 mph, a more comprehensive opening of the road becomes possible,” said Ferguson. “If we are not able to get speeds down to the satisfaction of the traffic engineer it would require fixing the sight distance issue, which is a much bigger dollar amount.
“But just because we do this doesn’t mean we can’t do that,” said Ferguson. “In the interim, we don’t have the money to fix the sight distance issue so the traffic engineer’s approach is to at least get a limited opening, but to make the effort to get that speed down. The hope is that it works.”
In the interim, Supervisor Lewis noted that with the dual roundabouts “your total time loss isn’t as bad. You wouldn’t be able to directly make a left but you could go to the next roundabout and double back. It’s not ideal, but it’s way better than what it is.
“Trust me when I tell you that this is something we have been significantly focused on,” Lewis told Piech. “We want to reopen the road because the cost is high to people, but we want to make sure that it’s safe.”
“I think we’ve been relatively patient,” responded Piech. “But it’s been three years. And it’s a big issue. “
“You have been more than patient,” replied Lewis.
For safety reasons, the township closed Sandy Run between Reading Avenue and Edgewood Road in January 2017 after a site inspection determined there was insufficient sight and stopping distance at the intersection of Sandy Run and Edgewood Roads due to changes at the nearby railroad crossing.
Since then, the township has been working with its professionals to find a workable solution to reopen the road.
As part of that process, the engineers, working with the township, reviewed and vetted more than 25 potential solutions.
In June 2018, the supervisors took action on two fronts to address the Sandy Run Road closure, which has caused inconvenience and headaches for local residents for three years now.
On the legal side, the supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize counsel to move forward with litigation against any party that might be held legally responsible for the road closure and the cost to remedy the problem..
The supervisors also voted 5-0 in 2018 to authorize its traffic engineer to look at two options to fix the problem - shifting the Sandy Run Road intersection to the west to create greater sight distance and building permanent chicanes to slow traffic on Edgewood - or the alternative, ending Sandy Run in a cul-du-sac near Edgewood Road.
The supervisors also authorized the township’s administration to move forward with the appraisal process for the two parcels that could be impacted by the project, including one located to the west of Sandy Run at Edgewood and the other on the east side of Sandy Run near Edgewood.
The latest, less costly plan for mini-roundabouts was proposed in December by the township’s new traffic engineer. It has since been reviewed by the township’s Citizens Traffic Advisory Board, which unanimously recommended that the supervisors move forward with the idea.