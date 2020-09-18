LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The gravestones of six Civil War Veterans, including three members of the United States Colored Troops, will be rededicated during a ceremony on Saturday, September 26 at the historic Slate Hill Cemetery.
Beginning at 1 p.m., officers from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6393 and American Legion Post 317 will commemorate the deceased soldiers’ service to the nation and place GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) markers and flags on the tombstones.
Scouts and other volunteers assisted with the placement of the actual stones earlier this year. And flowers decorating the graves are being provided by the Martha Washington Garden Club.
The stones were replaced through the efforts of the Lower Makefield Historical Commission and the U.S. Veteran’s Administration, which provides free tombstones to Veterans of American wars and replacements if their service record is no longer visible.
The stones of two of the soldiers - Lt. Moses Harvey Subers, 20th regiment PA Cavalry, Company I, and Private Samuel Harman, USCT (United States Colored Troops) 24th Regiment PA Volunteers - needed to be replaced.
The other four Veterans are receiving stones because their previous stones were stolen, destroyed or were never issued.
The Commission discovered the soldiers were buried in the cemetery from references to the soldiers’ Civil War burials found in old newspapers, and by researching a 1926 map of the cemetery.
The newly-discovered Civil War soldiers include Lewis Frame, USCT 25th Regiment, Company G; Sgt. William Brogden, USCT 32nd Regiment PA Volunteers, Company H; 1st Sgt. George Worthington, PA 174th Regiment, Company G; and John S. Vansant, 11th PA Volunteer Infantry Brigade, Company A.
Upon researching and confirming the service records of the six soldiers, township historians have now concluded that 20 Civil War soldiers are buried at Slate Hill, nine of whom were men who served in the United States Colored Troops, regiments comprised primarily of African American soldiers.
After the war, they returned to work on Lower Makefield farms and are now resting in what was called the segregated or public section of the graveyard.
Eleven other soldiers were white farmers, merchants and hired hands who worked in the quarries, on the Delaware Canal or at local farms. One was actually killed by a sniper in battle.
The Falls Friends Meeting donated their two sections in the cemetery, along with the third section and the original deeds, to Lower Makefield in 1992 as part of the township’s Tri-Centennial Celebration. The cemetery was listed on the National Register later that year and now is under the care of the township’s Historical Commission.
The Commission continues to research those buried in the cemetery and maintains the cemetery’s walls and grounds with the help of Public Works, youth groups, Veterans organizations, and clubs such as the Martha Washington Garden Club, and Comcast Cares.
Currently they are planning an evening of Civil War-themed Ghost Tours in 2021. Proceeds from the tours and donations are gladly accepted to re-point walls, lift stones, and pay for a State Historical Highway Marker, if accepted as part of next year’s PHMC (Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission) program.
The Slate Hill Cemetery is possibly the oldest burying grounds in Bucks County. It was established in 1690 and the earliest marked gravestone is dated 1698.
There are a number of unmarked graves, for which dates are unknown. These unmarked graves are believed to be the final resting-places of a number of the early settlers in Lower Makefield.
The cemetery was created in three sections: a plot granted by Thomas Janney in 1690; a section granted by Abel Janney in 1721 immediately to the northwest along the Yardley-Morrisville Road; and the last part granted by Joshua Anderson in 1788 further to the northwest along the Yardley-Morrisville Road.
Most of the graves are 18th century and represent the early Quaker settlers in the area; the Friends section contains 487 graves, of which 185 are marked. Most of these burials pre-date 1800, according to a Federal Works Project Administration survey sponsored by the Pennsylvania Historical Commission in 1941.
The early gravestones in this cemetery are significant examples of early Bucks County gravestones. Three types of markers are found in the Friends section. Over 80 percent are brownstones. Another approximately two dozen markers are wood painted white or wire wickets.
The Friends section has the only 17th-century gravestone (dated 1698) in Bucks County. The cemetery also contains the graves of six free African Americans who served in the Northern Army during the Civil War. The dates of burials in the cemetery date from 1698 to 1918, the last of whom is Martha E. White.
The Slate Hill Cemetery is located at Yardley-Morrisville Rd. at Mahlon Dr. in Lower Makefield. It is open to the public.
Parking for the ceremony will be available at the American Legion Post On South Main Street and at the SEPTA train station lot, south side, both located across from the cemetery.