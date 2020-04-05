LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The 2020 township pool season may be another casualty of the Coronavirus.
Township officials are expected to announce this week whether they will be opening the pool this summer or canceling the season altogether.
During its April 1 board of supervisors meeting, conducted via online video conferencing, township manager Kurt Ferguson reported that the staff will be making a recommendation to the administration on whether the pool will be closed this summer or if at least part of the season can be salvaged.
According to Ferguson, it takes two months to open the pool. “We have about 180 people that we hire,” he explained.
If the township decides not to open the pool, Ferguson said the township will be on the hook for about $500,000 in lost revenues. At least half of that could come from a $250,000 match budgeted for projects at Memorial Park, he said.
“We have staff that we are using who have part of their salaries, part of their benefits and part of their pension contributions that come from the pool,” explained Ferguson.
The pool opens on Memorial Day weekend in late May and stays open until Labor Day weekend.
In other news, the township is extending the due date for the most recent sewer bill from April 24 to May 24. The due date reflects the last day to pay before late fees/charges would be added to the bill.
The township also is waiving all late fees for the first, second and third quarter sewer bills for 2020. This includes the current bill and the bills received in late June and late September. The amount to be paid is still due, said Ferguson, but ratepayers will not incur any additional charges, fees, or penalties.
“In the interest of watching our bottom line,” Ferguson also announced a number of measures that are being taken by the administration to meet the financial challenges presented by the Coronavirus.
The township, he said, will not be hiring summer workers for its parks and recreation and its public works departments this year. “The full-time staff will be handling those responsibilities over the course of this year,” he said.
Ferguson said the township has also instituted new protocols for staff on how they get to a worksite, limiting one person per vehicle “for their own protection and the public’s protection.”
The manager said the township has also put on a hold the hiring of a full-time Parks and recreation employee that was budgeted for this year.
“We did budget for three pieces of equipment in our road machinery fund. It will be the intent of staff to present to the board a scaled back recommendation to only purchase one piece of equipment this year and that would be one that has to do with the salting and plowing season for a piece that has to be replaced.”
Ferguson said he has also repurposed two staff members who are now calling about 335 senior citizen households in the township as part of the Police Senior Partnership program.
“We have two full time staff people who are calling every single household every week and we will repeat that for as long as this goes on,” said Ferguson. “We have encountered seniors who are running low on food or need their medicine refilled and are concerned about leaving the house. For those that we are particularly concerned about we will do a wellness check with the police department.”
Ferguson encouraged anyone with a senior loved one or friend, a special needs person or someone with special circumstances living in the township, to contact the township to make sure they are on the list. To add a name, address and phone number to the Wellness contact list, email cholmes@lmt.org or call 267-274-1110.
In other Coronavirus news, the supervisors unanimously ratified a declaration of emergency prepared by Police Chief Ken Coluzzi on March 15 and continued the declaration until the emergency is over.
The declaration allows the township to recoup expenses related to the Coronavirus from state and federal sources. It also gives the township extra powers to enforce the law, including social distancing and non-compliant business operations, and to streamline some administrative tasks.
One township project not expected to be impacted by the emergency is the $500,000 Sandy Run Road Project, which isn’t slated for construction until later this year.
Barring an order from the Governor halting construction through the end of the year, Ferguson said the project will be moving forward as planned through the design phase and toward construction in the fall.
“We will be able to take this all the way up to and including finalizing the design and making a public presentation on that design and even creating the bid documents that can go out for the construction,” he said. “It’s just going to be whether or not we can pull the trigger on construction. There’s nothing right now that takes us off that timeline.”
During online public comment, Stephen Severino from Revere Road suggested that the board of supervisors consider delaying the Sandy Run Road to free up this year’s budget.
“Have we looked at holding off on this since we are in a rough situation here with everything that’s going on,” he asked. “We waited this long. There’s really no urgency.”
There didn’t appear to be any takers from the board of supervisors who have been working for a number of years to come up with a solution to the Sandy Run Road detour.
The project includes the construction of two mini-roundabouts - one at Schuyler Road and one at Mill Road - and limiting traffic entering Edgewood Road from Sandy Run to right turns out and right turns in only.