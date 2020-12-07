LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Dec. 3 to form a 9-11 Anniversary Remembrance Committee to plan next year’s ceremonies at the Garden of Reflection.
The committee will be charged with planning anniversary events marking the September 11, 2001 terror attacks that killed close to 3,000 people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and western Pennsylvania, including 17 from Bucks County and nine from Lower Makefield.
“This is a one year gig for the 20th anniversary committee to develop what we’re going to do,” said Parks and Recreation Director Monica Tierney. “In addition to it being a major anniversary, September 11th will fall on a Saturday. Even this year, with COVID and not having the ceremony, the parking lot was packed all day and all night for a week with visitors so I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like for the 20th anniversary. So I think there needs to be some organization behind it.”
Tierney provided the supervisors with written duties and expectations for the committee to use, including the selection process for members.
The committee will include a core group of seven voting members, including several family members who have already expressed an interest in serving on the committee.
In addition, the committee may chose to form four to five different subcommittees that would open the door to the involvement of non-resident members interested in being involved.
The commemoration will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Garden of Reflection, the official Pennsylvania 9-11 Memorial located at Memorial Park on Woodside Road.
The committee will meet throughout the coming year preparing for the commemoration. After submitting a final report next fall the committee would disband no later than Nov. 15, 2021.
“We all think this is a great idea, especially the importance of the anniversary. And having this structured is very important,” said Supervisor Dan Grenier. “I’ll do anything I can to support this moving forward.”
In previous years, morning and evening ceremonies at the garden have been organized by family members, friends and volunteers and coordinated under the direction of the parks and recreation department.
In other business, Tierney updated the supervisors on efforts to secure national accreditation of the township’s parks and recreation department.
The township is in the process of seeking accreditation through the National Recreation and Park Association and its Commission of Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA).
If the township is successful, Lower Makefield would be the first CAPRA-accredited agency in Pennsylvania. There are currently 186 accredited agencies in the United States, but none in the Keystone state.
The township officially applied for accreditation in December 2019. Since then Tierney has completed online training and the department has embarked on a self-assessment report that includes meeting 154 standards and 36 fundamental standards.
Tierney said she was in the process of evaluating how the parks and recreation department operates when she learned about CAPRA and discovered that its standards align closely with what the township is already doing.
“I thought this will make us better and give us a reporting body,” said Tierney.
After the self-assessment is submitted, CAPRA will schedule a site visitation in the spring of 2022. Tierney will also be required to present at a hearing during the National Parks and Recreation Conference in 2022.
“The reason we wanted to be involved with this is because it will recognize our community as a great place to live,” said Tierney. “It will also demonstrate that we meet national standards and best practices, it holds us accountable to the public and assures we’re responsive and that we are providing quality customer service.”
As part of the process, in 2021 the township will need to approve a risk management policy, plan and procedure; a parks and recreation master and strategic plan; an ADA transition plan; and a leadership succession procedure.
According to Tierney, accreditation would open the township up for future grant opportunities, has been proven to increase property value, will hold the township accountable for updating its programs, facilities and feasibility studies and will create a more transparent department through the posting of additional online documents.
“This also demonstrates to our insurance carriers that as an entity we have contemplated these things and are less of a risk, meaning our premiums will go down over time, which is a good thing,” added township manager Kurt Ferguson.