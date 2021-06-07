LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Memorial Park, the home of the 9-11 Garden of Reflection on Woodside Road, is slated to undergo a major expansion this spring and summer that will add a new trail, additional parking and new athletic courts to the complex.
The Board of Supervisors on June 2 voted unanimously to award a contact for the work - not to exceed $580,507 - to Meco Constructors, Inc. of Bensalem.
According to township engineer Andy Pockl, the township received four bids for the work ranging from a low of $621,331 up to a high of $1.020 million, all of which were over budget.
To bring the project in line with the budget, Pockl recommended approving the bid without the parking lot wearing course, bringing the low bid down to $580,507.
“In talking with the contractor it looked like one way to save some money was to reduce the scope to a dollar figure that would work. We indicated the deletion of the line item for the parking lot wearing course,” he said.
According to Pockl, the wearing course could be included in next year’s road program. “That would be a way to save money for the park under this bid and bring it down to $580,507.”
The work will include construction of a new 600 foot walking trail, three tennis courts, four pickleball courts, the expansion of the parking area, and landscaping/stormwater management improvements.
The project had previously been scaled back, with the elimination of two pavilions and playground equipment.
A grant will cover $250,000 of the cost of the project with the township picking up the balance of $350,000.
In other business, Pockl announced that this year’s road repaving program is underway with milling and repaving expected to begin on Monday, June 7.
Under the contract awarded earlier this year, Harris Blacktopping will be milling and paving 15 streets in the township between June 7 and July 9.
Slated for milling and repaving are
Westover Road (Black Rock to Warwick), Effingham Road (East of Westover), Shelley Lane (Moon Drive to Yardley-Morrisville and East of Westover), Tudor Lane (East of Westover), Ovington Rd (East of Westover), Vernon Lane (full length), Radcliffe Road (full length),
Black Rock Road (Canal to Ardsley Court), Teich Drive (full length), Wynnewood Road (full length), Friar Drive (full length), Trend Road (full length), Silo Drive (Harvest to Cultipacker), Inverness Drive (full length) and James Court (full length).
For a detailed schedule for when each street will be milled and paved, visit www.lmt.org.
Also moving forward this month is the Sandy Run/Edgewood Road Safety Improvement Project, which is scheduled to begin in mid-June and be completed by the time school starts at the end of August.
Harris Blacktopping will be installing two mini-roundabouts on Edgewood Road - one at Schuyler Road and the other at Mill Road - in preparation for the reopening of Sandy Run Road at Edgewood Road.
Be on the lookout for detours and road construction work this spring and summer on Edgewood Road between Schuyler Road and the township building.
In other business, the supervisors unanimously passed a resolution celebrating Pride Month in the township.
In addition, the board agreed to fly the Pride flag over the township building during the month of June in celebration of Pride Month.
Supervisor Dan Grenier offered to purchase and donate the flag to the township.
Pride Month commemorates the June 1969 uprising at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, which sparked a liberation movement for equality, liberty, and justice for the LGBTQ+ community.
Pride Month also recognizes the valuable contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals across America.
In his bi-monthly COVID-19 update to the board, manager Kurt Ferguson reported that the township is moving forward with plans to reopen the township building, the public works building and the community center on June 15.
“For the time being, we will keep in place the mask requirement for those entering the buildings,” said Ferguson.