LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Board of Supervisors joined the township’s Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) on Feb. 17 in recognizing Mark and Dara Bortman with its 2020 Environmental Stewardship Award.
The EAC, which introduced the award in 2008, presents the honor annually to recognize a group, business or an individual whose accomplishments have contributed positively to the environment and to the Lower Makefield community. The winner is presented with a plaque and a $1,000 cash award.
The Bortman’s are the owners of Exact Solar, a family-operated solar panel installer based in Lower Makefield. They have recently partnered with the township’s EAC to organize several successful styrofoam recycling collection campaigns in the township.
“It’s truly my honor to help recognize Mark and Dara,” said Suzanne Blundi, the chair of the five member Lower Makefield Board of Supervisors. “We are calling them out tonight not just for the work they have done for the township as volunteers, but specifically for all they have done to organize all the recycling events and very specifically the styrofoam collection. It would not happen if not for their efforts.
“Not only do they volunteer their company’s resources, we see repeat people coming with piles of styrofoam,” said Blundi. “That’s all done because Mark and Dara allow their company to furnish their trucks and drivers who then take this styrofoam up to vendors who use it in processing furniture pieces, picture frames, etc. The bottom line is that it’s not going to the landfill.
“They have also been involved with other recycling projects as well and the township is better off because of your efforts,” Blundi told the Bortman’s.
Blundi then read excepts from a proclamation recognizing the Bortman’s, noting that the township staff made an extra effort to print the proclamation on recycled paper.
Supervisor Dan Grenier joined Blundi in commending the EAC and the Bortman’s for the work they have done for the township.
“I’ve seen your trucks packed to the gills,” Grenier told the Bortman’s. “I pay particular attention to the work you do because, like you, the environment is my business, my education, my passion every day ... Thank you and please keep up the good work.”
Added Supervisor John Lewis, “You guys are a tremendous asset to the community. And we really, really appreciate it. You have made such a difference.”
EAC Chairman Jim Bray also added his thanks to the Bortman’s “for their good work over the past several years with the collection. In addition, I’d like to thank all the members of the board of supervisors for giving the EAC an ample enough budget to make events like this possible. As you can see the money we receive is very well spent.”
In accepting the award, Mark Bortman expressed thanks to the board of supervisors and to the members of the EAC for the recognition. “They do a great job in all the different projects they do to make our community better.”
The Bortman’s will be donating their $1,000 cash prize the the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, a nonprofit advocacy organization based in Bristol Borough whose mission is to champion a Delaware River and tributary streams that are free-flowing, clean, healthy and abundant with a diversity of life.
“We were ecstatic to hear the news,” said Faith Zerbe, who manages the Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring Program for the Delaware Riverkeeper Network. “$1,000 goes a long way whether we’re doing monitoring in the Neshaminy Creek, doing restoration projects, fighting to keep fracking out of the Delaware River Basin, stopping the liquid natural gas terminal in Gibbstown and doing everything we can to get rid of plastics.
“It’s great to hear all the wonderful recycling efforts you have been doing,” she continued. “Something like this is really incredible when you see EAC members out working hard in the community and accomplishing the things that you are doing. We cannot do it alone.
“We’re thankful to be a recipient this year and we look forward to working with you,” Zerbe continued. “We’re also grateful to the township for setting up such a great program that can highlight and give back to the organizations in the region. We are very thankful.”
Dara added, “We appreciate the great work that the Delaware Riverkeeper does. They are working to keep healthy and to protect the Delaware River, which is a water source for 17 million people. It’s really important work that you’re doing and we really appreciate it. That’s why we wanted you to have the money.”