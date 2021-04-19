MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> 1700 block of Langhorne-Yardley Rd. reported at 7:01 a.m. on April 14. Complainant reported theft of Ford F-350 from their driveway sometime overnight. The truck was later located at a business on Stony Hill Rd. with the catalytic converter removed.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> Spring Lane reported at 7:40 a.m. on April 14. Police responded to a report from Newtown Police Department for an abandoned Ford F250 determined to be stolen out of Lower Makefield sometime overnight. The catalytic converter was removed from the vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> 1700 block of Dobry Rd. reported at 8:29 a.m. on April 14. Complainant reported theft of Ford E-250 from their driveway sometime overnight. The vehicle was later located in the Oxford Oaks Shopping Center with the catalytic converter removed.
FRAUD >> 500 block of Franklin Cir. reported at 11:30 a.m. on April 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed an unemployment claim in their name.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 2200 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 7:42 p.m. on April 13. Complainant reported sometime between April 11 and 13, unknown person(s) removed a catalytic converter from their vehicle.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1700 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 4 a.m . on April 13. Police responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle and person(s) in the area. The complainant described what sounded like the sound of a power tool. Police investigated and located a vehicle missing a catalytic converter.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1700 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 6:59 a.m. on April 12. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) removed a catalytic converter from their vehicle.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE ARREST >> 1500 block of Brock Creek Dr. reported at 2:15 p.m. on April 12. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation revealed the driver was to only operate a vehicle with an ignition interlock system. The 50 year old man from Lower Makefield will be summonsed for illegally operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
DRUG ARREST >> 600 block of Sutphin Pines reported at 8:46 p.m. on April 12. Police responded to the report of a disoriented person at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 34 year old man from Levittown for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Public Drunkenness and Disorderly Conduct.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> St. James Place reported at 5:53 a.m. on April 10. Police responded to the report of a suspicious person at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 53 year old man from Lower Makefield for Disorderly Conduct & Public Drunkenness.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 300 block of Shade Tree Court reported at 12:40 p.m. on April 10. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the vehicle and removed $80 in currency and loose change.
FRAUD >> 1300 block of Knox Dr. reported at 12:05 p.m. on April 10. Complainant reported being scammed out of $4,380 during an online transaction.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of University Dr. reported at 1:16 p.m. on April 10. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a bank account in their name.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1300 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 11:24 a.m. on April 9. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed their EZ Pass and loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1300 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 11:50 a.m. on April 9. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the opened garage and unlocked vehicles and removed loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 300 block of Shade Tree Court reported at 1:56 p.m. on April 9. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
THEFT >> 2000 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 4:56 p.m. on April 9. Complainant reported theft of locked bike from bike rack.