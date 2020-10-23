ATTEMPTED THEFT >> 24200 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 10:35 a.m. on Oct. 20. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to remove an electric bike from the vehicle bike rack.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> 200 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 7:08 a.m. on Oct. 19. Complainant reported theft of unlocked 2020 Subaru Forester sometime overnight.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> 1000 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Hampton Inn reported at 11:28 a.m. on Oct. 19. Police responded to the report of a disorderly male screaming at the staff and throwing items. The 27 year old man from Bronx, N.Y., was cited for Disorderly Conduct.
FRAUD >> 700 block of Chestnut Lane reported at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Complainant reported being the victim of fraud and lost $992.95.
SIMPLE ASSAULT >> Green Ridge Rd. reported at 12:41 p.m. on Oct. 19. Police responded to the report of an assault at the location. The victims heard a loud knock on the door. Upon answering the door, the victims were assaulted. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 19 year old man from Lower Makefield, a 19 year old man from Levittown and a 19 year old man from Morrisville for Simple Assault.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS >> 2300 block of Weinmann Way reported at 3:49 p.m. on Oct. 19. Complainant reported sometime over the weekend, unknown person(s) entered the unsecured garage and removed alcohol and workout equipment.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1100 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 19. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) the vehicle and removed over $3,400 worth of items.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Lower Hilltop Rd. reported at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 19. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) egged the residence and vehicles, left a note on the vehicle and left cat feces on the porch.
THEFT >> 800 block of Queens Dr. reported at 1:02 p.m. on Oct. 18. Complainant reported theft of alcohol from the unsecured garage sometime overnight.
BURGLARY >> 2000 block of Makefield Rd. reported at 8:07 a.m. on Oct. 17. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unsecured property and removed $300 worth of copper scraps.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> 1000 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Hampton Inn reported at 4:32 p.m. on Oct. 17. Police responded to the report of a disorderly subject at the location who was throwing items in the lobby for being denied service.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Oxford Valley Rd. at Shell Station reported at 9:02 p.m. on Oct. 16. Employees reported an unknown man entered the store without a mask to pay for gas. When he was refused service for not wearing a mask, he knocked over a display shelf which struck an employee in the head.