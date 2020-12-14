THEFT >> 1800 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 8:05 a.m. on Dec. 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) stole an Amazon package from their porch.
THEFT >> 2000 block of Silverwood Dr. reported at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) stole three packages from their porch.
FRAUD >> 1900 block of Westover Rd. reported at 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 11. Complainant reported receiving a text message that stated their computer was hacked and they needed $1,500 of gift cards to repair it. The victim provided the gift card numbers to an unknown person.
FRAUD >> 1800 block of Covington Rd. reported at 11:27 a.m. on Dec. 10. Complainant reported falling victim of the Social Security scam and sent $10,000 in a shoe box to the address provided. The following day, the victim was able to cancel shipment and retrieve the shoe box.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Clover Hill Court reported at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 10. Complainant reported receiving a collections letter for an account they didn’t open.
THEFT BY DECEPTION >> 1500 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 3:38 p.m. on Dec. 10. Complainant reported putting a check in the mail. It was later determined the check amount was altered and endorsed by someone other than who the check was intended for.
FRAUD >> 1100 block of Waterford Rd. reported at 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 7. Complainant reported putting two checks in the mail. It was later determined the check amounts were altered and endorsed by someone other than who the check was intended for.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1300 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 3:09 p.m. on Dec. 6. Complainant reported unknown person(s) smashed their vehicle’s window and removed a bag containing ID, passports, $600 in cash and credit cards.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 200 block of Anderson Rd. reported at 3:57 p.m. on Dec. 6. Complainant reported unknown person(s) egged their vehicle.
BURGLARY >> 800 block of Slate Hill Rd. reported at 10:02 a.m. on Dec. 5. Complainant reported sometime between 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, unknown person(s) entered the residence via an unlocked rear door and removed TV’s, a gaming system, checks and keys.
FRAUD >> 300 block of Tall Meadow Lane reported at 3:04 p.m. on Dec. 5. Complainant reported receiving an email that appeared to be from Amazon stating there was an issue with their account and they needed to contact customer service. When speaking with customer service, they were advised to purchase $6,500 in gift cards and provided the numbers over the phone.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 600 block of Springdale Terrace reported at 8:55 p.m. on Dec. 5. Complainant reported the residence was egged.
FRAUD >> Fern Dr. reported at 1:14 p.m. on Dec. 4. Complainant reported attempting to purchase a puppy online. After sending a $500 payment, correspondence ceased.