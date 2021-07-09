DRUG ARREST >> Oxford Valley Road and Route 1 reported at 9:54 p.m. on July 8. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation revealed the 29 year old male driver from Levittown was wanted out of Bucks County and the 33 year old male passenger from Langhorne was in possession of multiple bundles of heroin, Suboxone, Xanax and drug paraphernalia. The men were taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> 100 block of Glen Valley Rd. reported at 1:23 p.m. on July 8. Complainant reported accepting a position with what turned out to be a fictitious company. Victim lost $1,000 after cashing and distributing overpayment checks.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 900 block of Baron Dr. reported at 4 p.m. on July 8. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1400 block of Overlook Rd. reported at 5:33 p.m. on July 8. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened an AT&T account in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 300 block of Tall Meadow Lane reported at 10:01 a.m. on July 7. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Clearview Dr. reported at 10:18 a.m. on July 7. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1900 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 9:36 a.m. on July 7. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 2000 block of Leedoms Dr. reported at 11:16 a.m. on July 7. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 2000 block of Makefield Rd. reported at 12 p.m. on July 7. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their information to obtain an EZ Pass.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Fountain Rd. reported at 3:26 p.m. on July 7. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of Apple Blossom Dr. reported at 4:45 p.m. on July 7. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened two lines of credit in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 5500 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 8:29 a.m. on July 6. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 600 block of Kings Rd. reported at 1:52 p.m. on July 6. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
UNDERAGE DRINKING >> W. Ferry Rd. reported at 12:38 a.m. on July 3. Police were investigating a parked, occupied vehicle running in the roadway. Further investigation led to a 19 year old male passenger from Morrisville being cited for Underage Drinking.
THEFT >> Black Rock Rd. and the Delaware Canal Towpath reported at 4:56 p.m. on July 2. Complainant reported theft of a bicycle from the canal path.
FRAUD - 100 block of Tower Circle reported at 10:07 a.m. on July 1. Complainant reported an authorized charge of $2,400 on their PayPal account.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 900 block of Roelofs Court reported at 1:16 p.m. on July 1. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $749.42.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 400 block of Sweetbriar Court reported at 11:03 a.m. on July 1. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Pevsner Rd. reported at 12:15 p.m. on July 1. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1700 block of Georgian Ct. reported at 2:16 p.m. on July 1. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.