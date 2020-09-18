IDENTITY THEFT >> 300 block of Sherwood Dr. reported at 9:24 a.m. on Sept. 15. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened several accounts in their name.
DRUG ARREST >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 14. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 23 year old male passenger from Hamilton, N.J., for possession of Heroin, Xanax and Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Scarlet Oak Rd. reported at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 13. Complainant reported theft of auto accessories from their vehicles.
THEFT >> 200 block of Elm Ave. reported at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 12. Complainant reported theft of package from front porch which was captured on home surveillance.