RETAIL THEFT >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. at CVS reported at 2:26 p.m. on August 13. Manager reported unknown male entered the store and removed $100 worth of merchandise without paying. Investigation ongoing.
FRAUD >> 1200 block of Barclay Crescent reported at 4 p.m. on August 13. Complainant reported making a $3,200 deposit for roofing work to a known individual on June 18. The work still has not been started and male refuses to return the deposit. Investigation ongoing.
THEFT >> 1300 block of Violetwood Ct. reported at 7:49 p.m. on August 13. Complainant reported unknown person stole a package from their porch.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1400 block of Woodside Rd. at Makefield Highlands Golf Course reported at 9:50 p.m. on August 13. Complainant reported several sections of the wood fence were taken apart and thrown in the road.
RETAIL THEFT ARREST >> Fairway Drive reported at 9 a.m. on August 12. Police arrested a 56 year old female from Lower Makefield for a retail theft that occurred at Shop Rite on July 21.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> Woodside and Dolington roads reported at 3:37 a.m. on August 10. Police responded to the report of a one vehicle accident at the location. Further investigation led to the 19 year old male driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT >> 1000 block of Darby Dr. reported at 9:52 a.m. on August 10. Complainant reported theft of a pond aerator from the rear yard between August 7 and 10.
WANTED PERSON AND WEAPONS ARREST >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 11:13 p.m. on August 10. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of an unregistered firearm and marijuana. It was also determined the passenger was wanted out of Philadelphia. The 21 year old male driver from Trenton was taken into police custody for Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Possession of Marijuana and related charges. He was arraigned and released with $5,000 unsecured bail. The 26 year old female from Ewing, N.J., was picked up by the Philadelphia Warrant Unit.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 600 block of Brandywine Ln. reported at 10:12 p.m. on August 8. Complainant reported unknown person(s) spilled BBQ sauce on the outside and inside of their vehicle.