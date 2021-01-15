CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 900 block of Putnam Dr. reported at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 14. Complainant reported that sometime overnight, unknown person(s) shot their vehicle with a BB gun.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1700 block of N. Dove Rd. reported at 9:27 a.m. on Jan. 14. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) slashed their vehicle’s tires.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 500 block of Nottingham Dr. reported at 3:18 p.m. on Jan. 13. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to open multiple bank accounts in their name.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 3:06 p.m. on Jan. 13. Employee reported two unknown females left the store with a cart full of merchandise without paying and fled. License plate number was obtained. Investigation ongoing.
FRAUD >> 2100 block of Yardley Rd. reported at 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 11. Complainant reported falling victim to the PECO scam.
THEFT >> 200 block of Esther Ln. reported at 8:46 a.m. on Jan. 10. Complainant reported theft of lawn decorations which was captured on video.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Maplevale Dr. reported at 4:29 p.m. on Jan. 8. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened multiple credit cards in their name.
FRAUD >> 11000 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 8:58 p.m. on Jan. 8. Complainant reported receiving an email from what looked like PayPal regarding an unauthorized purchase. The victim provided personal information and granted access to their computer before realizing this was a scam.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1900 block of Woodside Rd. reported at 2:32 p.m. on Jan. 5. Complainant reported unknown person(s) damaged their political sign.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> Upper Hilltop Rd. reported at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $5.20.
FRAUD >> 1000 block of Roelofs Rd. reported at 9:01 a.m. on Jan. 4. Complainant reported applying to a job online and receiving conflicting information after providing their personal information.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY ARREST >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 9:47 p.m. on Jan. 2. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Philadelphia. The 26 year old man from Trenton, N.J., was taken into police custody for Receiving Stolen Property and related charges.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Plymouth Lane reported at 6:39 p.m. on Jan. 1. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their information to open an account and make a purchase.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 600 block of Deerpath Ln. reported at 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $5,428.25.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 600 block of Rose Hollow Rd. reported at 12:16 p.m. on Dec. 31. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $426.49.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 900 block of Putnam Dr. reported at 2:32 p.m. on Dec. 31. Complainant reported their vehicle was vandalized overnight.