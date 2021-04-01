ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> 900 block of Hamilton Dr. reported at 12:52 p.m. on March 31. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be their family member in jail. They realized it was a scam before sending money.
IDENTITY THEFT >> North Circle reported at 9:43 a.m. on March 29. Complainant reported unknown person applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1600 block of S. Crescent Blvd. reported at 4:08 p.m. on March 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their information to open a cable account.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 2400 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 10:45 a.m. on March 29. Complainant reported at unknown person(s) damaged the vehicle by ripping off the hood emblem and breaking the side mirror.
THEFT >> 3500 block of Waltham Ct. reported at 11:33 a.m. on March 28. Complainant reported theft of silverware from the residence.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1600 block of Fairfield Rd. reported at 11:05 a.m. on March 28. Complainant reported theft of license plate.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1400 block of Overlook Rd. reported at 12:57 p.m. on March 28. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a laptop, sunglasses and loose change.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 9:22 a.m. on March 28. Complainant reported unknown person(s) ransacked their vehicle. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 200 block of Acorn Dr. reported at 10:51 a.m. on March 28. Complainant reported unknown person(s) ransacked their vehicle. Nothing reported missing at this time.