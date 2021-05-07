FRAUD >> 200 block of Penn Valley Terrace reported at 9:23 a.m. on May 6. Complainant reported receiving an invalid payment online for an online sale.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Ballytore Court reported at 3:06 p.m. on May 6. Complainant reported receiving an email that appeared to be from their boss instructing them to purchase four $500 gift cards and provide the numbers to them. It was later determined this email was not from their boss.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 700 block of Pennsdale Dr. reported at 2:10 p.m. on May 4. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $100.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> 200 block of S. Flint Court reported at 11:37 a.m. on May 3. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to file for unemployment in their name.
FRAUD >> 900 block of Sandy Run Rd. reported at 2:19 p.m. on May 3. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUD >> 2000 block of Silverwood Dr. reported at 9:30 a.m. on May 3. Complainant reported receiving an email that appeared to be from their bank about unuaul activity. After providing personal information, the complainant felt this was a fraudulent email.
DRUG ARREST >> 600 block of Leslie Lane reported at 7:46 a.m. on May 1. Police responded to the report of an unconscious person in their vehicle at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 45 year old man from Morrisville for Possession of Heroin, Morphine and Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken into police custody.