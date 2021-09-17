IDENTITY THEFT >> 500 block of Freedom Dr. reported at 9:57 a.m. on Sept. 15. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 200 block of Clover Hill Court reported at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $290.76.
FRAUD >> 500 block of Cedar Hollow Dr. reported at 4:18 p.m. on Sept. 15. Complainant reported unknown person(s) withdrew $4,530 from their bank account.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1200 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 11:58 a.m. on Sept. 13. Complainant reported damage to several AC units.
DUI ARREST >> 1100 block of Edgewood Rd. reported at 12:36 a.m. on Sept. 13. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 26 year old man from LMT for Driving Under the Influence.
DUI ARREST >> Heacock and Langhorne-Yardley roads reported at 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 13. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 50 year old man from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
WANTED PERSONS >> Route 1 and Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 10:04 p.m. on Sept. 13. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 32 year old woman from Lower Makefield who was wanted by Lower Makefield for a retail theft on August 12 and also wanted by the Bucks County Sheriff’s Department for unpaid child support. A 34 year old male passenger from Lower Makefield was wanted by Montgomery County. They were both taken into police custody.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 900 block of Princess Dr. reported at 11:51 a.m. on Sept. 11. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 2:33 p.m. on Sept. 11. Complainant reported theft of two bicycles that were cut from the chains.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Yardley Rd. reported at 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 10. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Serene Lane reported at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUD >> 1500 block of Candace Ln. reported at 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 10. Complainant reported receiving an email claiming to be from the president of their employer’s company asking them to purchase several gift cards and provide them with the numbers. After providing two gift card numbers, the complainant realized this was a scam.